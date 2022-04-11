Kelly Bensimon hopes to join RHONY: Legacy cast along with Alex McCord

Kelly Bensimon wants back on RHONY with Alex McCord. Pic credit: WEtv

Kelly Bensimon is a former model and ex-wife of famous fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon. This made her a perfect addition to Real Housewives of New York when she joined in Season Two.

However, her three-season run on RHONY was filled with drama, fights, and an epic battle with Bethenny Frankel. The iconic Scary Island episode was centered around the breakdown of Kelly, and she ended up leaving the trip and, eventually, the show.

After a nine-year absence, Kelly is interested in being a part of the new Bravo show, tentatively titled RHONY: Legacy, and wants former co-star Alex McCord to join her.

Kelly said she ‘protected’ Alex and would do it again

Kelly revealed in a recent interview that she would like to join the newly developed Bravo series, RHONY: Legacy. She has also said she wants Alex McCord on the show with her. “I think people had a misconception of Alex and I,” Kelly told Page Six. “I protected Alex, and I would do it again.”

Kelly and Alex had an unforgettable fight during a cast trip to Morocco in Season Four. “Luann [de Lesseps] and I were getting these amazing tattoos,” Kelly recollects. “I was super excited about taking this massive leap of faith and getting this sick, sexy henna tattoo. And she ruined my tattoo because she came in, and I moved. I was very irritated. I was, like, ‘Wait a minute! My sexy moment is over.’”

When the incident occurred in Morocco, Kelly accused Alex of acting and turning it on for the cameras and said in a confessional, “Alex has these moments where she’s ‘Alexa,’ and she’s still at Northwestern on stage,” referring to Alex’s time in college spent practicing theater.

Kelly said she was only trying to help Alex become more self-aware of her actions on camera. “I would tell her to re-enter. I would tell her to do all those things again because that’s what friends do,” Kelly admitted. “If she had spinach in her teeth, I would tell her she had spinach in her teeth.”

What we know about the new RHONY: Legacy

Andy Cohen announced in February that Bravo planned to reboot RHONY with a brand new cast and also a second and separate show that will only feature original New York City cast members.

Luann de Lesseps, Jill Zarin, and Dorinda Medley have all made it known that they would love to be on the Legacy cast. However, Carole Radziwill said she has no interest, even going so far as to say it would be an “epic fail.” RHONY Queen Bee Bethenny Frankel said simply that Legacy would be boring.

Alex McCord is currently living in Australia with husband Simon and sons François and Johan. She has mostly stayed out of the limelight since leaving RHONY in 2011.

Alex has not commented on Legacy or Kelly’s wishes to have her back on the show.

The Real Housewives of New York City is on hiatus on Bravo.