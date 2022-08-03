Kelly Bensimon, 54, shows off incredible abs in sports bra and tiny shorts during NYC run

The Real Housewives of New York City alum Kelly Bensimon is seen jogging around NYC streets. Pic credit: @kellybensimon/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New York City alum Kelly Bensimon was spotted jogging in NYC late last month. The 54-year-old looked great while exercising around the city.

Honey-blonde hair blowing in the wind, Kelly was in the zone as she worked out her taut figure on the streets of New York.

She looked fresh and fit while jogging in a hot pink sports bra and matching running shorts.

A peek at the ex-model’s social media proves she is not shy when it comes to showing off her toned physique, and it appears Kelly is a fan of this summer’s Barbiecore trend.

In July, Kelly rocked a hot pink swimsuit while vacationing in Ibiza. She strutted her stuff in a string bikini while soaking up some sun on the island.

Kelly, the ex-wife of fashion photographer and former creative director of Elle magazine Gilles Bensimon, appeared on Seasons 2-4 of the New York franchise.

Kelly Bensimon exercises in New York. Pic credit: JosiahW / BACKGRID

Kelly Bensimon’s epic meltdown and departure from RHONY

While Kelly was only on The Real Housewives of New York City for three seasons, her time on the show was filled with drama. Viewers witnessed her ongoing feud with OG housewife Bethenny Frankel.

However, the most dramatic moment came when she broke down on a girl’s trip to the island of St. John’s, US Virgin Islands.

Kelly’s breakdown led her to leave the girls’ trip and, ultimately, much to her fans’ dismay, the RHONY franchise.

While fans of Kelly’s were no doubt sad to see her go, Kelly has kept herself busy with a career in real estate since leaving the show.

Will Kelly Bensimon return to Bravo for The Real Housewives of New York City reboot?

Andy Cohen’s decision to reboot The Real Housewives of New York City made waves. Past housewives, including Kelly, have expressed interest in returning to what is currently referred to as RHONY: Legacy, although the official title has not been confirmed.

Talking to Page Six, Kelly spoke about a possible return to the franchise. She also stated that she’d love to see co-star Alex McCord return as well.

Bravo has not yet confirmed which RHONY stars fans will be reintroduced to on the new show. However, it is unlikely Alex will return, given that she currently resides in Australia with her husband, Simon van Kempen, and their two children.

Until more news on what Andy Cohen has planned for the franchise is revealed, viewers will have to wait and see which OG stars return.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.