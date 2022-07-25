Kelley Flanagan’s dress flies up while trying to catch the sunset

Kelley Flanagan’s dress flies up. Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

Kelley Flanagan made her debut on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, where fans found out the two had met before.

As Kelley has come out and spoken about producers trying to keep her and Peter apart and allegedly sabotaging their on-camera relationship, Peter also backed that.

Now, as a social media influencer, Kelley has revealed she makes more money now than she did as a lawyer.

Kelley has done a lot in the past year, from celebrating her 30th birthday to traveling around the world to spending time with her friends and other Bachelor Nation alums.

Even though Kelley was not able to find love during Peter’s season or after when they had their quarantine relationship, she seems as if she is happy now living life.

Recently, Kelley spent time in Capri, Italy, and seemed to have the time of her life.

Kelley Flanagan races to see the sunset as her dress flies up

As Kelley took to her Instagram page, she had the song Creating Wonders playing in the background as she ran to catch the remaining sunset on a yacht.

When Kelley ran down the side of the yacht, she called for the camera to follow her as the voice in the song stated, “Anyone can want you, but love hits different when someone actually values you.”

The artist then sings, “There goes my heart beating,” as Kelley stands by the railing and her beautiful, flowy dress keeps flying up.

She doesn’t even notice the dress coming up around her, though, as she is enamored by the beauty of the sun setting and her surroundings.

Kelley captioned the video by saying, “Be grateful for all the love in your life.”

Kelley Flanagan’s followers comment on her video

Kelsey Weier, one of Kelley’s best friends now and a contestant from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor with Kelley, commented first and gave Kelley three red hearts.

One viewer called Kelley a “Beauty” while giving her blue hearts as well, and another person claimed, “This is truly picture perfect.”

Yet another fan wanted to know where Kelley got that dress that kept riding up and exposing her underneath.

Others posted “Hottest on earth” and “This looks like a dream,” as well as asking Kelley where she is because it’s so absolutely beautiful and stunning.

Still, another fan wrote, “Oh my god! Absolutely gorg! You & the view.”

It seems as if Kelley has not only made it through heartbreak, but she is thriving in all she does and her life experiences.

