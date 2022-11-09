Kelley Flanagan showed off her figure in a tight purple dress. Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

Kelley Flanagan has quietly slipped under the radar while all kinds of drama has been going down in Bachelor Nation.

She and Peter Weber got back together last month, and despite all the not-so-nice things they had to say about each other after the breakup, it appears they have put those things in the past.

Kelley seemed to evolve quite a bit during her and Peter’s break, with her style and makeup reaching peak levels of beauty.

While she and Peter look happy together now, being single definitely gave her time to work on herself, and her personal style has evolved.

With sleek hair do’s, a darker makeup look, and skimpier dresses all flooding her social media feeds, Kelley has well and truly had a glow-up in the last few months.

But that doesn’t mean she hasn’t brought it into her recently rekindled relationship with Peter, showing off a stunning look while the pair were on a romantic cruise together.

Kelley Flanagan wore a lavender dress for a cruise with Peter Weber

Kelley shared a full-body mirror selfie before she left, showing off her incredibly toned physique in a tight, lavender dress that accentuated her slim waist and gorgeous curves.

The dress featured ruching at the hip, went down to the knees, and had spaghetti straps. She paired the look with a pair of white strappy heels and a simple gold watch, though it was simply to show the dress at her home before the cruise.

Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

In the selfie, she went makeup free and threw her hair up in a relaxed ponytail with a scrunchie. She told her followers the dress is from Club L London.

She later wore the dress for a video clip she shared on social media, in which she showed off her hotel room and various areas of the Celebrity Cruise ship she and Peter were on.

Kelley gave a voiceover while she showed clips of the breathtaking room with two floors, a hot tub, and a television that came down from the roof.

She later showed clips from the restaurant, which was called Le Voyage, where she wore her lavender dress to dinner and even showed Peter feeding her dessert.

They ended the night at the casino, and Kelley revealed she would share another video for day 2 of their trip.

Kelley used AnthroLiving to decorate her Miami apartment

Just a couple of weeks ago, Kelley shared photos from her Miami apartment that she finally decorated.

She told followers in the caption, “This apartment holds so much sentimental meaning to me because It’s my first apartment living by myself and I was able to decorate it any way I loved.”

She said she used AnthroLiving to help furnish her place, which sets you up with a complimentary expert home stylist.

