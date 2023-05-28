Kelley Flanagan stuns in a string bikini on a yacht, says she ‘fit right in’

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber may have broken up again, but that definitely isn’t stopping The Bachelor runner-up from living her best life.

Peter revealed weeks ago that he and Kelley split again, nearly one year after reuniting after their first break up.

And as The Bachelor viewers already know, Kelley wasn’t Peter’s pick from his season, and she wasn’t even a second place either.

In fact, Kelley was the fifth-place finisher, and despite that, she went on to give Pilot Pete not one but two chances at love before the pair opted to go their separate ways.

So with Pete out of the picture and Kelley clearly moving on, she packed her bags and headed to Dubai, where she shared some seriously stunning photos and videos of herself enjoying all the UAE had to offer.

Now that she’s back, the former lawyer turned influencer has even said she misses the City of Gold already.

Kelley Flanagan stuns in a bikini on a big boat

While visiting Dubai, Kelley made sure to enjoy some sun and water while riding around the Dubai Harbour in nothing but a string bikini.

Kelley smiled brightly for the camera while posing for a photo, her hair pulled back into a ponytail and adorned with a sweet paisley scarf. She kept it simple with gold hoop earrings and black sunglasses to keep the bright sun out of her eyes.

The Bachelor alum looked exquisite in a floral bikini that she wore high on her hips with strings tied in neat bows on either side. The bikini top was equally stringy with one thin cord around her neck, halter-style, and a gold hoop connecting the cups settled against her breastbone.

The photo quickly racked up nearly 23,000 likes with hundreds of comments. She captioned the Dubai bikini share, writing, “I came, I saw, I fit right in.”

Kelley Flanagan’s Dubai recap

Kelley Flanagan had a blast in Dubai and shared some of her best moments in a recap video, also shared on Instagram.

In that post, we saw Kelley boarding and even sleeping on the plane before touching down in the City of Gold.

She shared a couple of really extravagant meals, a look at the Dubai skyline from the water, and even shared a moment where she learned how to tie a scarf on her head to keep the hot sun from beating down on it.

She rode camels, enjoyed the nightlife, toured amazing sites, and checked out local shops.

It was the adventure of a lifetime, and now that Kelley is home and back to the grind, she’s even admitted that she already misses Dubai. We can’t really blame her, either. It looks like she had a blast.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.