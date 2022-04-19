Kelley Flanagan sizzles in pink bikini top and thigh-skimming miniskirt

Kelley Flanagan poses in a pink bikini top and mini-skirt. Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

Kelley Flanagan, a former attorney from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, tried her luck at finding love with Peter … twice.

While that failed, both times, Kelley has made a name for herself as a social influencer. She has received some flak from people for quitting her job as a lawyer and taking to Instagram for a living, but Kelley set the record straight.

She has been earning way more money doing what she does now than she had in her profession. Plus, she loves to travel and model, which she has done a great deal of since being on the show.

Kelley’s latest festival outfit put her beauty and fit figure on display.

What did Kelley Flanagan wear at Coachella?

Kelley stunned as she got ready for Coachella and was seen in a pink bikini top, a super short skirt to match, and knee-high white boots.

Kelley captioned her pictures and post by saying, “BRB. Asking the artists to play my favorite songs,” as she referenced the artists playing at Coachella.

She posted four photos of herself in the outfit she chose. Her toned, athletic, tanned body was definitely noticed. She donned a pink bucket hat in the last picture to complete her look.

Bachelor Nation had something to say about her outfit

Bachelor Nation alums and fans commented on how they loved Kelley’s ensemble.

The first two people to comment were alums who couldn’t get over Kelley’s vibe. Andi Dorfman, who was The Bachelorette for Season 10, gave Kelley nine fire flame emojis. Victoria Fuller, a fellow contestant with Kelley on Peter’s season of The Bachelor, commented next and said, “HOT GIRL SUMMER (pink heart).”

Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

Kelsey Weier, another woman on Peter’s season with Kelley, posted, “Serving Malibu Barbie vibes (fire flame emoji).”

Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

Other fans also got in on the comments as they posted more positive affirmations, saying, “fave outfit” and “Going to need this whole outfit” under Kelley’s post and photos.

Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

What has Kelley been up to lately?

Kelley has been seen quite often lately with other Bachelor Nation alums, going out to brunch or having drinks. She has recently been linked to Clay Harbor as they have become workout buddies.

Moreover, there have been rumors that Kelley could potentially be seen on the beach this summer for the next season of Bachelor in Paradise.

While Kelley recently turned 30 and had a party with friends and family, she is still red hot and gaining attention when it comes to fashion and beauty, according to Bachelor Nation.

