Kelley Flanagan shows some leg on vacation in Capri

Kelley Flanagan showed some leg while on vacation in Italy. Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

Kelley Flanagan has been enjoying her summer, basking in the glow of the European sun as she vacations in enviable locations.

The Bachelor alum stunned in a light green swimsuit cover-up that went down to her ankles and featured long sleeves with cut-outs on the sides.

The dress was light and flowy, blowing perfectly in the Italian breeze as Kelley lounged on a boat in front of a gorgeous Italian backdrop.

The reality star looked down in the first picture with her long brunette hair wet from what was most likely a refreshing dip in the water.

She showed off her bronzed skin in the second photo as she stood in front of a golden sunset with black sunglasses on.

She captioned the photos, “Fun in the Capri sun,” which was perhaps a pun on the popular juice pouch drink of the same name.

The shots received over 9k Likes, including one from former Bachelorette Katie Thurston.

Kelley Flanagan donned a flowing dress as she spent time in Capri

Kelley was clearly in a relaxed mood as she shared a video of herself running in the same dress along the boat at sunset, with the caption, “Be grateful for all the love in your life ❤️.”

That video received over 7k Likes, with Bachelor Nation once again coming out in support of Kelley as she received hearts from Serena Pitt and Madison Prewett.

It appears Kelley was making the most of her time in Europe after attending a recent wedding in Mykonos. She risked upstaging the bride in a glittering, black maxi dress featuring a halter neck and cut-out that showed off some major cleavage.

The dress had a thigh slit that went up extremely high — giving the long dress a more risqué look paired with white strappy heels.

Kelley made a joke about finding a Greek husband after her sister got engaged

During her stay in Mykonos, Kelley also donned a simple white dress with spaghetti straps, but it was her caption that raised eyebrows.

She wrote, “Trying to make @connieflanagan happy by finding a Greek husband.”

Kelley’s sister recently got engaged, and with wedding season in full swing, it’s not surprising the former Bachelor contestant would be in need of someone to date.

Kelley and Peter Weber did not end on good terms

Her relationship with former Bachelor Peter Weber definitely didn’t end amicably, with Kelley telling him in the end to “get the h**l out of my life.”

During the Chicks in the Office podcast, Kelley told the hosts that she stopped responding to Peter, especially after he did some pretty bad things.

She said, “I’m just not responsive. There’s a lot of things that you hear. This world is very small. I even get stopped by girls in Nashville and they’re like, ‘My friend hooked up with Peter last week!’”

Here’s to hoping Kelley finds herself a more trustworthy man in the future.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.