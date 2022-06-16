Kelley Flanagan shares why she didn’t join Bachelor in Paradise Season 8

Bachelor Nation star Kelley Flanagan is looking forward to watching Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

Plenty of Bachelor Nation stars have headed to Mexico for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, but Kelley Flanagan isn’t one of them.

After appearing on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor and even dating the pilot lead after the show, Kelley wasn’t eager to jump back into the Bachelor Nation dating pool.

Recently, Kelley shared her thoughts on Bachelor in Paradise and why she won’t be on the island.

Kelley Flanagan suggests Bachelor Nation men haven’t sparked her interest

Kelley Flanagan opened up her Instagram stories and encouraged her followers to share their confessions.

One follower confessed, “Wish you were in Paradise.”

Kelley replied to the confession with a car selfie and wrote, “really? it is fun to watch your friends back and can’t wait for this season but for romantic purposes, I haven’t come across anyone I would be interested in (but I also don’t know many of them).. prove me wrong?”

Fans weigh in on Bachelor Nation men that would be perfect for Kelley Flanagan

A Bachelor fan page shared Kelley’s Instagram story response and asked fans to offer suggestions of Bachelor Nation men that could be compatible with Kelley Flanagan to “prove Kelley wrong.”

Several responses came flooding in, with one suggesting, “Luke Pell from JoJo’s season! Kelley is in Nashville a lot… he lives in Nashville.”

Another felt Kelley would pair well with Bennett Jordan from Tayshia and Clare’s season but noted that he’s off the market since he already has a girlfriend.

One commenter suggested Rachel Lindsay’s ex Peter Kraus as a viable suitor for Kelley due to the similarities between the two Bachelor Nation stars. The fan wrote, “Peter Kraus: 30&36, career oriented, hot [fire emoji], both laid back, list goes on.”

A few men from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette were mentioned, including Andrew Spencer, Michael Allio, and Thomas Jacobs, who is currently engaged to his BIP fiancee Becca Kufrin.

Other commenters offered their thoughts on whether Bachelor in Paradise would be a good fit for Kelley Flanagan to find love with one, writing, “She was barely interested in Peter during [his] season. she’s better off without BIP.”

Another wrote, “I think she would do ok but she needs her friends there for support. Like Victoria F and Kelsey {Weier}.”

Interestingly, Kelley’s close friend and former costar Kelsey was on the last season of Bachelor in Paradise, and Victoria Fuller is rumored to appear on this upcoming season of the summer spinoff.

Who from Bachelor Nation do you think Kelley Flanagan would be most compatible with?

