Kelley Flanagan was nothing short of a green goddess as she attended the wedding of a fellow Bachelor alum over the weekend.

Kelley, formerly seen alongside Madison Prewett on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, shared a stunning snap of her dress for Madison’s wedding in Dallas, Texas.

Although Kelley and Madison were pining for the same man at one point, Madison was Peter’s final choice at the end of his season — even after he initially proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss.

Since then, Madison has found love outside the franchise with Grant Troutt, the 26-year-old son of billionaire Kenny Troutt.

Kelley’s outfit for her former competitor’s special day consisted of a silky green gown that featured a one-sided midsection cutout. The floor-length dress also featured a high slit and a bedazzled strap on one shoulder.

Kelley finished her southern wedding look with a pair of bohemian-styled gold earrings and a sparkly black handbag.

The former Bachelor contestant shared a full-body shot as she peered off to the side while standing in front of a bed of greenery.

“One of the most beautiful weddings for the most beautiful bride!” Kelley wrote in her caption, along with Madison’s wedding hashtag, “#itsabouttroutttime.”

Kelley also tagged former Season 24 contestant Deandra Kanu as the photographer of the photo.

Although her comments section was full of compliments on her look, some chimed in to note that Peter Weber wasn’t in the photo alongside her— especially after the two recently shared they were in a relationship again after ending their fling in 2020.

With the ultimate “if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em” attitude, Peter commented on Kelley’s photo, “Where’s peter.”

The Bachelor’s Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan announce relationship

As previously reported, both Kelley and Peter recently revealed they were giving their relationship another shot. The two sparked up a relationship after his season of The Bachelor aired. After a bit of toxicity had unfolded, they decided to call it quits after roughly seven months together.

Earlier this month, however, Peter first shared a photo of him holding Kelley in his arms as they attended a Yankees baseball game together. The two were seen smiling at each other while he seemingly referred to her as a “Home Run.”

Shortly after, Kelley returned the sentiment with her own post of the two posing at the top of the Empire State Building.

“Who would’ve thought, cuz not me 🥰,” Kelley wrote, inferring another spark had ignited between the pair.

Kelley and Peter appear happy as ever as they seem to be giving their relationship yet another shot — this time, away from the world of reality television and the restrictions of quarantine.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.