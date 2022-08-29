Kelley Flanagan is pretty in pink as she wears thigh-skimming satin dress

Kelley Flanagan wore a thigh-skimming mini dress to a charity gala amid rumors of a a reunion with Peter Weber. Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

Kelley Flanagan was pretty in pink on Monday as she posed in a thigh-skimming satin dress for a charity gala.

The Bachelor Nation alum wore a hot pink number that was backless and clung to her curves, emphasizing her long, lean legs.

She paired the look with sky-high tan heels and a black purse, slicking her hair back into a chic ponytail. Kelley made sure to match her makeup to the occasion, going for a glam look with long eyelashes, and a pink lip.

Kelley was attending a gala for Sentebale, a charity founded by Prince Harry that helps children in Lesotho. She wrote in her caption, “Sometimes you just need a change of altitude 😉 On my way to the @sentebale gala to help bring awareness to vulnerable children and young people in Southern Africa. To help them access vital health services, receive care and support, and build skills to be more resilient and self-sufficient.”

Her flirty photo, in which she showed herself from behind as she looked over her shoulder and smiled, was liked over 9k times, including by fellow Bachelor alums Katie Thurston and Matt James.

It appeared as if Kelley was attending the gala without a date, despite rumors she may be back together with former Bachelor Peter Weber.

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber have been spotted together more than a year after their split

Rumors have been swirling that Peter and Kelley are back together, over a year after their messy split. They’ve been spotted by Bachelor Nation fans several times, though neither has mentioned the other on social media.

On August 10, the pair were seen attending a Chicago Cubs game after a fan sent a photo to Instagram account @bachelorteaspill. Though they weren’t hand in hand, they were seen walking closely together and looked to be having a good time.

Though they haven’t made any mention of getting back together, they don’t appear to be trying to hide it after they took a photo with a fan. That photo was posted by @bachelornation.scoop, along with a video that showed the pair walking through the airport on a different occasion while Peter was in his pilot’s uniform.

A source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Peter and Kelley have “been spending some time together again.”

Kelley and Peter didn’t have nice things to say about each other after they broke up

It will be interesting to see how their relationship plays out, especially considering Kelley didn’t have great things to say about Peter after they first split.

Even as recently as May, Kelley talked about the fact that she doesn’t look up to Peter while on the Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast hosted by Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo.

She told the hosts, “Peter and I had a lot of fun, but I don’t know if I looked up to him in the way that I wanted to look up to my spouse.”

Of course, that was after Kelley had even worse things to say about Peter when she spoke on the Chicks in the Office podcast. She claimed at the end of their relationship that she told him, “Get the hell out of my life,” and “Lose my number.”