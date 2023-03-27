Kelley Flanagan is all about ‘good times and tan lines’ in Mexico

The Bachelor alum Kelley Flanagan is all about “good times.”

Flanagan – who rose to fame in 2020 as a contestant on Peter “Pilot Pete” Weber’s Season 24 of the hit ABC dating franchise – is currently on vacation in beautiful Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and she certainly seems to be making the most of her trip.

On Sunday, the former reality star took to Instagram to share some travel photos.

The snaps showed Flanagan posing in front of a picture-perfect blue swimming pool.

The tropical scene was completed by a background of swaying palm trees, green grass, and even a slice of sky-blue ocean water.

The Bachelor alum wore a lime green string bikini by swimwear designer Melissa Odabash that showed off her tanned and toned frame, accessorizing with a pair of dark sunglasses.

“Good times and tan lines,” she captioned the post, adding a bikini emoji.

Are Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber still dating?

In Flanagan’s Instagram comments section, her friends and fellow Bachelor Nation alumni jumped in to show their support.

“KELLLLLLLEEEYYYY,” gushed The Bachelor Season 24 contestant Alayah Benavidez, while fellow Season 24 contestant and pageant queen Kelsey Weier weighed in with a fire emoji.

But other commenters seemed to be more concerned with the whereabouts of Pilot Pete.

Although Flanagan didn’t win Weber’s final rose on The Bachelor, the two rekindled their relationship shortly after filming ended and dated for nearly a year.

They announced their breakup on New Year’s Eve 2021, but reconnected early in the new year before splitting up again that February.

Then, last summer, the two reconciled yet again.

“I think we’re both enjoying how it’s been the second time around,” Weber told Us Weekly in December, adding, “Things happen for a reason.”

The two were spotted traveling together as recently as last month in honor of Flanagan’s birthday, but Weber doesn’t appear to be on the Cabo trip – a fact that wasn’t lost on eagle-eyed fans of The Bachelor.

“Why is Peter not with you?” one commenter wrote. “He’s missing out!”

The Bachelor alum Kelley Flanagan teases new venture

Although she might be best known for her stint on The Bachelor, Flanagan is more than just a pretty face.

A graduate of the University of Alabama, the Illinois native also holds a law degree and has worked as an attorney.

However, after appearing on the ABC dating show, she gave up her legal practice to focus on content creation.

Flanagan also has an exciting new business venture in the works.

“I’m not going to give too much away,” she recently told the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, “but I have a big project coming up.”

Flanagan wouldn’t share any details, except that the new venture “has to do with dating and astrology.”

The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, June 26 at 9/8c on ABC.