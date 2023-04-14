Kelley Flanagan is a good friend as she promotes Madison Prewett’s new wedding collab

Kelley Flanagan, former The Bachelor alum and current main squeeze to Peter Weber (again), acted as a proud friend on Thursday as she shared a try-on haul of Madison Prewett’s new collaboration with Cupshe.

In a somewhat awkward twist, Peter got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss during The Bachelor finale (the season where he sent Kelley packing weeks earlier) and later dumped her to go back to none other than Madison. The two split up shortly after the live After the Final Rose premiere.

However, there is obviously no bad blood as Kelley confidently showed off a bikini from the Cupshe collection, clearly a big fan of the pieces.

She was seen standing next to the large windows of her Miami apartment wearing the Heart-Ring Tall Tri & Hipster Bikini Set, which costs $29.99.

Like its name, it features hearts in the center of the top and on the side of the bottoms. The fabric is thicker, with a slightly crinkly pattern.

Kelley looked like an absolute bombshell in the bikini in which the white emphasized her bronzed glow while she left her long, dark hair cascading down her back.

Kelley Flanagan showed off a white bikini from the Cupshe x Madison Prewett collection. Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

Kelley Flanagan showed off the Cupshe x Madison Prewett collection

The Cupshe x Madison Prewett collection had two drops: April 3 and April 9. It features swimwear and dresses that are perfect for attending a wedding, using on a honeymoon, or for bridesmaids.

She told the Daily Mail that she loves that her collection is a “one stop shop,” adding, “If you’re a bride you can get your honeymoon dresses and swimwear. You can get a rehearsal dinner dress. And you can find dresses for your bridesmaids.”

She’s completely right in her description of the collection, as it features several stunning dresses in florals and silky fabrics.

The X Madison Love Cross Back Lace Maxi Dress costs $44.99 and looks like it would fit perfectly in a romantic Taylor Swift music video, while the X Madison Love Floral Lace Mini Dress ($34.99), a white halter piece with a halter neck would look fantastic on a bride for her engagement party.

Cupshe previously collaborated with Bachelor alum Lauren Luyendyk, with Hannah Ann Sluss appearing in the ads.

Kelley snapped up some summer pieces from Abercrombie & Fitch

It appears Kelley is stocking up her wardrobe for summer with not only a few pieces from Madison’s collection but some casual items from Abercrombie & Fitch.

In a try-on video, she shared several outfits that were perfect for a casual cup of coffee on the terrace, including khaki shorts with a simple blue top.

The brand is currently offering a 25% off sale on everything, including summer pieces, so hurry up before sizes run out.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.