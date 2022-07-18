Kelley Flanagan in tight white dress with thigh-high slit for Greek holiday

Kelley Flanagan partied in Mykonos recently. Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

Kelley Flanagan showed off her sexy side in a long, white dress that clung to her curves and featured a thigh-high slit.

The flattering dress featured spaghetti straps, and she paired the look with white strappy sandals. Kelley wore her brunette hair down in loose waves, and she had a full face of makeup.

The former Bachelor contestant stood by a white wall as she showed off her long legs and looked down at the camera confidently, posting the picture to Instagram.

Her pic received likes from former Bachelor Matt James and former Bachelorette Katie Thurston.

In the caption, she joked, “Trying to make @connieflanagan happy by finding a Greek husband.”

It looks like Kelley is on vacation in Mykonos, as she tagged that as her location, and was seen dancing at a party with a DJ on her Instagram Stories.

Kelley Flanagan wore a sparkling bikini as she partied with Afrojack in Mykonos

She had reposted a video from DJ Chico Rose, who played with fellow DJ Afrojack at the Mykonos-based festivities.

Kelley Flanagan looked like the life of the party as she sang and spent time with her pals at Alemagou, a beach bar and restaurant.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wore a sparkling white bikini that pushed up her breasts and featured a small cut-out in the center of the top. She wore matching bottoms that were covered with a white, see-through, sparkling maxi skirt and white, platform heels.

Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

Kelley accessorized with gold necklaces, and black sunglasses, wearing her long hair down in waves.

Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

Her joke about finding a Greek husband comes after her older sister got engaged in June, with Kelley posting the happy family photos to her Instagram.

She wrote in the caption, “Congrats to my beautiful older sister and Louis on their engagement. So happy and beyond proud of everything you do. Love you to the moon and back.”

Kelley and Peter Weber did not have an amicable split

Kelley hasn’t exactly been lucky in love since getting sent home by Peter Weber on The Bachelor.

Despite the fact that they got back together after the show, they later split up, and suffice it to say, the breakup was not amicable.

In May 2021, Kelley appeared on the Chicks in the Office podcast and claimed that in the end, she eventually told him to “get the hell out of my life.”

She also said that it was more or less Peter’s immature antics that led to their relationship’s demise.

Just a few weeks later, Peter responded to her claims on the Bachelors in the City podcast, coldly saying, “I thought it was very calculated. I thought after hearing how it went that it was very trying to push for a headline. Very calculated, very disingenuous. That’s too bad. I didn’t necessarily expect that from Kelley.”