Kelley Flanagan has been looking absolutely sensational lately, with her toned figure and a new look that includes more stylish outfits, more contoured makeup, and more put-together hair.

While that all seemed to happen after her breakup with former Bachelor Peter Weber, she appears to have continued with her impressive single look despite the pair getting back together.

Kelley showed off her physique in a light blue one-piece swimsuit that had crossed straps at the front and a cut-out in the center.

She had her hair thrown up in a messy ponytail tied back with a scrunchie and no makeup, as she was showing off the swimsuit in a mirror selfie before leaving for her trip.

She stood in her Miami apartment, with Love is Blind playing in the background as Raven could be seen on the television.

Kelley was packing to go on Celebrity Cruises with Peter, one of the first couple’s trips she has shared of the pair since their reunion.

Kelley Flanagan took a Celebrity Cruise with on-again The Bachelor boyfriend Peter Weber

Kelley shared a video of the second day of their trip in which she was seen in the light blue one-piece swimsuit enjoying some time in their personal hot tub.

The pair woke up to a view of the ocean gliding by, stepped out for a hot tub dip, and later enjoyed a big seafood lunch. They later went for a trip to the spa where Kelley had a massage and sat in the sauna.

Just yesterday, Kelley shared the first day of their trip, giving a tour of the luxurious hotel room that included two floors, and a television that came down from the roof.

She also shared the restaurant, called Le Voyage, and a clip in which they ended the night at the casino.

Kelley wore a lavender dress that she had also shown in a previous mirror selfie while getting packed for the trip.

It featured spaghetti straps, ruching at the waist, and hugged her figure in the most flattering way. She didn’t have her hair or makeup done, as she was at her home, packing for the future trip.

Kelley is an ambassador for Ancient Nutrition

Kelley is an ambassador for Ancient Nutrition, a company that specializes in whole food supplements.

She frequently advertises for the brand on her social media, and shared a video in July making pancakes with the Bone Broth Protein.

In the caption, she claimed it’s “super yummy, you get all of the benefits of bone broth and this powder is 3x more potent than homemade bone broth!”