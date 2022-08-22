Kelley Flanagan gives a wink in tiny string bikini

Kelley Flanagan gave the camera a wink in a skimpy bikini top. Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

Kelley Flanagan was feeling flirty on Sunday as she winked at the camera while wearing a skimpy string bikini with an orange and white zigzag pattern on it.

The former The Bachelor star had her hair up in a messy bun and natural makeup as she winked at the camera without saying anything. It’s hard to say where she is at the moment, but she might have been at her apartment in Florida.

However, she recently shared a photo from Capri, Italy, so apparently, it’s a game of Where’s Waldo to figure out where she’ll be next.

The Bachelor Nation alum appeared to be enjoying some downtime at home, soaking up the last of the summer season and perhaps thinking about her next travel destination.

While she was hopping all across the world this year, including a trip to Italy, as well as Mykonos, and St. Barts, she may have still found some time to reconnect with a former flame.

If your guess is former Bachelor Peter Weber, you would fortunately or unfortunately (depending on your opinion) be correct. At least, that is what a few Bachelor Nation spies have said.

Kelley Flanagan was spotted with Peter Weber recently

While Kelley has been enjoying a bit of fun in her bikini, she was spotted not long ago walking through the airport with none other than Pilot Pete.

It all went down between August 10 and 11 when the pair set Bachelor Nation phones and computers on fire as they were spotted, per Us Weekly, at a Chicago Cubs game.

Later, via the @bachelornation.scoop Instagram page, Kelley and Peter were seen taking a photo with a fan at an unknown location.

Another post, a video, showed the pair walking through the airport while Peter was in his pilot’s uniform.

The pair have both been radio silent on social media as far as a reconciliation, so it’s hard to say what is going on there.

Kelley claimed she was single at the end of July in Italy

On July 27, Kelley posted a picture of herself having a drink in Capri, Italy. She wore a white dress with a circle pattern and black sunglasses. Her brunette hair cascaded down her shoulders, and she wore a big smile.

Interestingly, her caption said, “What other hobbies are supposed to do besides travel when you’re single? Asking for a friend.”

If Peter and Kelley are back together, it would have happened in the last couple of weeks, either that or she’s trying to throw fans off.

It would be a big surprise if they had reunited, considering the last time Kelley spoke to him, she told him to “lose my number.”

During an episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast, she said, “I essentially went off on him. I ended up leaving New York and going to one of my girlfriend’s houses and hanging out with her. He texted me; I didn’t respond and then found some news out that I wasn’t happy about.” That’s when she told him to lose my number.'”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.