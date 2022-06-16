Kelley Flanagan flaunts long legs in overalls

Kelley Flanagan elevates a casual article of clothing. Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

Kelley Flanagan knows how to wow both dolled up in dresses and chilling in casual attire.

Recently, Kelley showed off her slender figure in a pair of overalls.

Kelley also shared a pretty selfie in the denim ensemble with friends and followers.

Kelley Flanagan dazzles in denim overalls

Kelley Flannagan took to her Instagram stories to show off her long legs in a summer look.

In the photo, Kelley posed by a second person inside a home while wearing short denim overalls and a white tank top underneath.

Kelley completed the look with a brown pair of cowboy boots channeling Stagecoach style. Kelley also wore delicate jewelry and let her voluminous hair hang down.

Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

Kelley also shared a pretty selfie from her car to show off the makeup she wore with her denim overalls.

In the close-up, Kelley placed her manicured fingers on her brunette tresses as she pursed her lips and angled her face to show off her cheekbones. Kelley’s skin glowed with blush, bronzer, a complimentary eye shadow, and a glossy pink lip.

In the corner of the photo, Kelley acknowledged the hot summer weather at 93 degrees and wrote, “about to sweat all of this makeup off.”

Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

Kelley Flanagan’s Bachelor Nation friend is rumored to join Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise has been the talk of the town among Bachelor Nation fans as filming for the summer spinoff has begun.

Many fans are eager to know which familiar faces from the franchises will be headed to Mexico for a second shot at love. Some Bachelor Nation stars have already been confirmed, while others are still just speculation.

One popular Bachelor Nation member that has been rumored to join the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is Kelley Flanagan’s good friend and The Bachelor Season 24 costar, Victoria Fuller.

Kelley and Victoria became good friends after competing for Peter Weber on The Bachelor, and both made it far on their season.

Since then, Kelley and Victoria often link up and show off their sense of style, such as during their previous outing at this year’s Coachella music festival.

While most of the women rumored to join Bachelor in Paradise are from the more recent Bachelor season with Clayton Echard, Victoria Fuller could be one of the past ladies of Bachelor Nation that join the cast and offer up some variety and some drama.

Do you want to see Victoria Fuller on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8?

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.