Katy Perry says everyone sings one of her hit songs wrong

The three judges from American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

Katy Perry heard one of her own songs sang back to her on last weekend’s American Idol and it brought her to tears.

However, when her fellow Idol host Luke Bryan tried to sing another one of her songs beside her, Katy lost it.

She exclaimed that it was one of her most popular songs and no one sang it right.

Katy Perry says no one sings Firework right

Luke Bryan stood up from the table and mock sang the Katy Perry song Firework, using a fake falsetto voice and singing both “up, up, up,” and “ahh, ahh, ahh.”

Katy looked at him, exasperated.

“Its not up, up, up,” she said. “And it’s not ‘ahh, ahh, ahh.”

“Well, what is it then? ’Cause I’ve been dying to know all these years,” Bryan asked.

“It’s ‘awe, awe, awe,’” she answered. She then spelled it out. “A-W-E.”

Luke asked if that was a word from the dictionary and Katy said it was.

“It’s ‘awe, awe, awe,’ everybody. Get it right!” Katy said to the cameras as Lionel Richie laughed. “It’s not ‘fireworks;’ it’s ‘firework.”

“Baby, you’re a firework,” Luke echoed as she looked at the desk.

Katy Perry doesn’t mind some people reinventing her songs

This came in contrast to the moment where Katy Perry was brought to tears by a contestant singing one of her songs in the audition.

A 25-year-old named Lady K came in and said she was going to sing Katy’s Wide Awake for her audition.

When she was finished, Katy had teared up.

“I just wanna say ‘How dare you,’” Katy said. “You sang with such elegance, beauty, grace, and filigree. It’s like you reinvented the song. It’s like your heart is shining through your vocal cords because it just pours out of you.”

Lady K explained to Katy that she related to her songs because they seemed like messages to the underdogs and they reminded her that she means something no matter how the world tries to beat her down.

Lionel Richie praised Lady K’s performance as well.

“You sang into a Katy Perry song and turned it into you,” Lionel said after Katy praised the singing. “And then you had Katy Perry crying. I mean, what are you doing?”

All three American Idol judges sent Lady K on to Hollywood.

American Idol airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on ABC.