Katy Perry reveals sobriety pact with Orlando Bloom as she celebrated 5 weeks without alcohol

Katy Perry doesn’t make a promise she can’t keep.

Earlier this week, the Firework singer and American Idol judge revealed that she had given up drinking as part of a three-month sobriety pact with her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom.

On Monday, Perry joined her fellow American Idol judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, along with host Ryan Seacrest for a “curated cocktail event” at New York City hotspot Mister Paradise.

But the Dark Horse singer had a special reason for choosing not to partake.

“I’ve been sober for five weeks today,” Perry told People on Monday.

“I’ve been doing a pact with my partner and I want to quit.”

When Bryan playfully asked if she was thinking about “caving,” Perry responded, “No, girl! I can’t cave. I made a promise. Three months.”

Katy Perry goes non-alcoholic with De Soi aperitifs

Thankfully, Perry didn’t go thirsty at Monday’s cocktail-centric event, as the bar was well-stocked with De Soi, her own brand of non-alcoholic aperitifs.

The singer launched De Soi – which she says is French for “pleasure without restraint” – in 2022 as a healthier, alcohol-free, pre-dinner cocktail alternative.

Per the brand’s website, the drinks are made with natural adaptogens, such as reishi mushrooms and ashwagandha, for a “stress-soothing effect.”

The drinks come in three flavors: Champignon Dreams, which has “notes of sticky summer strawberries” and “bitter grapefruit,” Purple Lune, with “notes of blackberry nectar,” and Perry’s favorite, Golden Hour, a “bright and bracing” concoction with flavors of “warm citrus.”

Monday night’s event even featured a custom, American Idol-themed cocktail called The Golden Ticket, made with De Soi Golden Hour, mint, and cucumber.

Katy Perry talks about finding ‘balance’ as she celebrates five weeks sober

In January 2022, ahead of De Soi’s official launch, the Teenage Dream singer opened up in an interview with People about her up-and-down relationship with alcohol.

Perry told the outlet that she would “go through phases” of drinking and not drinking, sharing that she typically abstains during the week but will enjoy a glass of wine or a couple of cocktails while out to dinner with friends.

“Really it’s about balance,” the Idol judge said.

Perry also discussed her decision to make the drinks non-alcoholic, explaining to the outlet that at 38, “I definitely can’t drink like I was in my 20s.”

Perry – who has partnered in the past with other mission-driven companies, such as Impossible Foods – said she was excited to move into the wellness space with her own health-focused brand.

“I love herbs,” she told the outlet. “I love alchemy.”

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.