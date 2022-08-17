Katie Thurston wows in bikini as she plays around with bubbles

Katie Thurston showed off her fit physique in a bikini. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Katie Thurston gave off bombshell vibes on Wednesday as she posed in a tiny bikini that showed off her toned physique.

She sat on a white chair in front of a wall, most likely in her apartment, with her legs crossed as she stared at the camera confidently.

The former Bachelorette wore a very bright blue, pink and purple bikini that gave off a bit of a 90s vibe, and featured high-waisted bottoms.

In a carousel posted to Instagram, she appeared to be enjoying a lollipop in the second photo, pulling her hair in the next.

For the last pic, she had some fun as she played around with bubbles.

Katie wore her short brown hair in a high half-up ponytail, and light makeup, while her skin looked as bronzed as ever which really made the color of the bikini pop.

The bikini was from the brand 93 Play Street, and per Katie’s caption, her friend Jessica Tello is the founder.

Katie Thurston showed off her toned bod in a 90s inspired bikini

The Bachelor Nation alum gushed about her friend, writing, “Taking the time to congratulate @tinytello on all her success with @93playstreet 💙💜💖 It has been so fun watching her grow this past year and she truly is an inspiration.”

She continued, “I admire your heart and grit and I’m so proud of you! This latest set has me feeling sexy and playful but most importantly confident. 😌 #femaleowned #swimsuit #bikini #colorblocking #smallbusiness.”

Katie’s photo was liked over 26k times, including by fellow Bachelor alums Raven Gates and Rachael Kirkconnell.

Katie boasts more than 835k followers on Instagram, including a myriad of Bachelor Nation members from JoJo Fletcher to Tayshia Adams, as well as Nick Viall and Becca Kufrin.

Katie frequently shows off her bikini body in a variety of swimsuits

The former Bachelorette is not shy when it comes to showing off her bikini body, posing in a variety of swimsuits and poses since the summer began.

On August 2, she wore a black, strapless bikini top with a metal V in the middle, and matching bottoms that she hooked her thumb around to lift up her waist. She wore dark sunglasses to match, and laid sideways on a chair in front of a backdrop of blue sky.

She captioned the gorgeous photo, “Just a lazy afternoon 🕶☀️ What songs should I add to my playlist?” The photo received over 11k likes, including from fellow Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Just a week later, she shared a close-up, makeup-free selfie as she lounged about in a bikini exactly the same as the previous one, but in a blue color.

She happily stared at the camera with a relaxed smile on her face, captioning the pic, “While the moon tried to surround itself in darkness, she couldn’t help but be in awe of its light. 🌕.”