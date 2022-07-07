Katie Thurston wears bikini to foam party

Katie Thurston has fun in foam. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston has gone through a lot since her stint as The Bachelorette, including a public break-up with her winner, Blake Moynes, and then an immediate relationship with one of the men she sent home early, John Hersey.

As Katie and John have said, their relationship started as only a friendship at first and then later blossomed into a romantic one. Unfortunately, they too split up just recently.

Since that split, fans have speculated on who was to blame and what happened between the couple.

It seems that even though they were spotted together just days after they ended things, Katie still needed some time to heal away from her everyday life.

Katie Thurston takes time away with friends in Mexico

Following her recent break-up with John, Katie took a trip to Cabo San Lucas with a friend whose hometown is nearby.

As she has gone through this challenging break-up and time in her life, Katie felt the need to spend some time with loved ones as she took the time to recoup and heal from the hard, emotional toll the split has caused her.

Katie went to a foam party in Cabo and posted a photo of her and a friend on Instagram. She captioned the picture by saying, “Experiencing foam-o Thank you @renataerickson for showing me a good time in your hometown and allowing me to share space with your friends and family here in Mexico.”

She ended her caption by thanking her friend and their family for the hospitality and support they provided her while she was there as she wrote, “Thankful for you and the healing space that you have provided me.”

Bachelor Nation alums and fans react to Katie’s post

Tammy Ly, who was with Katie, John, and their other mutual friends when they went to the San Diego County Fair just days after their announcement that they broke up, was the first to comment on Katie’s photo. Tammy exclaimed, “She’s LIVING [three heart-faced emojis].”

Another stated, “love this for you!!” after looking at Katie’s foam fun and seeing her smile after the hard times she has gone through lately.

Katie’s friend she was with declared, again with another pun, “im always one FOAM-call away [two red hearts],” and the place Katie stayed posted as well, saying, “Happy you to enjoyed your stay with us!! (red heart).”

Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Others commented on how they loved Katie’s swimsuit and were glad to see Katie having fun and looking upbeat.

Another fan continued with the puns, following Katie’s and her friend’s, as she claimed, “Nice pun, because seriously it’s foammy.”

Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

While Katie will still have her good and bad days moving forward, hopefully, this was a step in the right direction for her to get away for a bit and spend some time relaxing.

Bachelor Nation fans only wish Katie (and John) the best as they navigate this new path through life as single individuals and not as a couple.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.