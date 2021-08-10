Katie Thurston tells Greg Grippo ‘You’re a liar’ in heated Bachelorette confrontation

Katie Thurston confronted Greg Grippo in a heated moment during The Bachelorette finale. Pic credit: ABC

Spoiler Alert: The following story contains information regarding the finale episode of The Bachelorette and After the Final Rose.

Katie Thurston confronted Greg Grippo for the first time after he walked out on her in New Mexico during the show’s recap episode, The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose.

The Bachelorette lead let her feelings be known in a way she could not during the August 2 episode of the ABC series when Greg made it clear to Katie that her inability to let him know her intentions frustrated him.

This came during a three-hour episode of the series, hosted by Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, where the women dissected the final days of Katie’s journey to find love.

Katie first spoke to Justin Glaze, whom she had not seen since the show’s New Mexico taping. After Katie realized how much she loved Blake Moynes on the heels of an all-day date and fantasy suite evening, she sent Justin home. Justin was the second runner-up of the season.

Blake would later propose to Katie, cementing her quest to find a husband, which began earlier this year. The duo made their official debut as a couple on the episode.

However, Greg would have the most airtime as he and Katie confronted one another, and he attempted to defend himself against allegations of gaslighting her in their final on-camera moments together.

Katie Thurston blamed herself for Greg Grippo’s exit

Before Greg took the stage, Katie spoke of her own experiences the day the former frontrunner told her he was leaving the competition.

Katie admitted she at first regretted the way she acted toward Greg and blamed herself for his sudden exit.

She said per People Magazine, “I am literally on my knees begging this man to stay, and he’s telling me it’s not good enough. I don’t know. I never saw that side of him. I was very caught off guard.”

Greg spoke at length with Tayshia and Kaitlyn, admitting that he would not approach the situation differently today.

“I truly believe that everything happens for a reason, everything makes you stronger, and she found her person,” Greg explained. “I’m grateful for her, honestly, no matter what. She showed me another side of myself. She brought happiness into me when I didn’t know it was really missing.”

Katie and Greg faced off

After taking a seat near Greg, Katie appeared tense but confident in the video seen below.

She did not mince words as she shared the feelings she had held back for months.

“You’re saying that I’m not validating you enough, but it’s like, you got a first impression rose, you got a first one-on-one, a second one-on-one, every single group date,” Katie said. “And in the moment, I’m not realizing this. But I’m watching it back; I am giving you validation every single week. And for that Hometown to go as perfectly as it did until the very end, and for you to do a 180, I feel like you were looking for the perfect opportunity to escape because you were never ready for an engagement.”

“The way you said that you are so in love with me. I filled a hole in your heart, and the small second that things got awkward for you [and] uncomfortable, you ran. You’re a liar,” Katie continued. “You did not love me. If you think that’s love, you don’t know what love is.”

Katie also addressed rumors that Greg was an actor who went on the series to further his acting career.

She noted that while it wasn’t a problem if he was an actor, she wanted to know if the way he acted on the series was an act and if the shy guy persona was a cover-up for a different personality.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.