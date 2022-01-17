Katie Thurston stuns in a blue swimsuit as she sits on John Hersey’s lap on the beach

Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston soaks in the sun as she celebrates her 31st birthday. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston is living her best life.

Despite ending the year breaking off her engagement with the receiver of her final rose, Blake Moynes, the 31-year-old started her year off with a sunny baecation in Mexico.

Soaking up the sun in Cabo San Lucas, the Season 17 lead looked cozy as she posted a photo on Instagram sitting on her boyfriend, John Hersey’s lap.

Katie Thurston stuns in a blue swimsuit as she sits on John Hersey’s lap

Katie celebrated her special day with contestant from her season and current boyfriend, John Hersey.

The two were all smiles against the picturesque background.

“Getting that vitamin sea and vitamin D,” the San Diego resident captioned the post.

Sporting a blue one-piece with cutouts on the side, fans were curious to find out where they could snag the look but she sadly replied it was from years ago.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Calling John her “favorite human”, the new pair clearly enjoyed their time together as they celebrated Katie’s 31st birthday.

Katie Thurston started dating contestant from her season, John Hersey

Ending the last year with quite a bit of controversy, the Washington native announced her new relationship as the final day of her 12 Days of Messy.

Proving the former marketing manager still has her skills, The Bachelor alum dedicated one Taylor Swift song to each of her Bachelorette exes.

Posting each tribute to her Instagram stories, it started messy as she dedicated T. Swift’s classic breakup song, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, to her ex-fiance Blake Moynes.

While initially, she was going to add her controversial ex, Greg Grippo, to the mix, she changed her mind due to the backlash.

Achieving an unfollow from fellow Bachelorette Becca Kufrin after Katie’s dedication to her current boyfriend, Thomas Jacobs, she decided some things didn’t need to be rehashed.

Instead, she ended her 12 Days of Messy on a high by celebrating her new relationship with John Hersey.

Some of Bachelor Nation had a hunch that a relationship was forming with Katie and John, as in the past the pair called themselves “close friends”.

However, Blake, on the other hand, did not see the relationship coming. Acknowledging the whole thing hadn’t been easy, the wildlife manager admitted he was blindsided by the news.

Do you think John Hersey and Katie Thurston will go the distance? Let us know in the comments.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.