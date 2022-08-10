Katie Thurston shares throwback photos from her teenage years

Katie Thurston starred in The Bachelorette Season 17. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Katie Thurston recently hopped on a popular social media trend that gives followers a blast from the past.

Several influencers, and even Bachelor Nation star Demi Burnett, have partaken in the trend of showing photos of their high school self to the song Teenage Dirtbag.

Katie shared several photos and a video to give her thousands of followers insight into her teenage years.

The Bachelorette star’s fans loved seeing the younger version of herself and took to the comments to react.

Known to engage with her fans often, Katie also recently participated in a vulnerable Q&A.

Katie answered fans’ questions, including sharing a tearful video when asked how she’s been feeling lately.

Katie Thurston shares teenage compilation video

Katie Thurston took to her Instagram Stories to promote her throwback video and give followers a closer view of her high school ID from the 2008-2009 school year.

In the ID photo, Katie smiled with dark hair, bangs, and glasses.

On Katie’s main Instagram page, she shared even more photos of her teenage self in a video.

The video began with Katie currently as she smiled and looked rose in a sheer pink top and blush makeup.

The video then cut to several photos of high school Katie with friends. The video ended with an old clip of Katie posing in a store with three friends while the girls tried on sunglasses.

Katie captioned the post, “Class of 2009.”

Katie’s fans and friends reacted to the post with one comment exclaiming, “Adorable !!!”

Bachelor Nation’s Bekah Martinez commented, “if you didn’t get kicked out a of a store for taking pics in the sunglasses, were you even a teenager??”

Katie replied, “WITH tags still hanging off.”

Other comments included, “Okay but like you haven’t aged since tell us your secrets,” and, “That video at Walmart,” with a teary-eyed and heart-eyed emoji.

Katie Thurston answers fans’ questions

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, Katie got vulnerable when a fan asked, “How are you doing really gf.”

Katie shared a video on mute of her shedding tears as she spoke to the camera.

Katie explained the emotional video was “Recorded Wednesday. Muted for legal purposes.”

Updating on how she’s going, Katie said she’s “Hoping for the best. Ready to move on with my life.”

Katie was also asked, “Do you get recognized in public a lot?”

The Bachelorette Season 17 star revealed, “Not as much as you think because people expect me to be taller. I’m 5’4” on a good day. I got recognized more when I was with a significant other.”

