Katie Thurston shares ‘resting sun face’ as she lounges in black bikini in Cabo

Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston takes some time off for some fun in the sun. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston is taking a break from the messiness and indulging in a beach vacation as she celebrates her 31st birthday.

Spending the last few months shaking up the world of Bachelor Nation after breaking off her engagement with Blake Moynes, The Bachelor Season 25 alum is taking some time off for some fun in the sun.

Joined by boyfriend and Season 17 contestant, John Hersey, the Washington native is clearly relaxing as she shared a photo in a black bikini showcasing her “resting sun face.”

Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston shares ‘resting sun face’

Unwinding on the beaches of Cabo San Lucas, the Season 17 lead is taking some time off as she commemorated approaching her 31st year.

Stretching out on a beach chair in a strapless black bikini, Thurston showed off a messy bun and a lean physique as she captioned the post, “Resting Sun Face.”

With the clear bright, blue skies in the background, it’s clear the former Bachelorette is enjoying her time out of the country.

Spending the vacation with her boyfriend, she shared another photo of the two where she called Hersey “her favorite human.”

Katie Thurston admits she “regrets” 12 days of Messy

While Katie is taking some time to unwind now, the former Bachelorette faced a lot of backlash a few months ago when she decided to announce her new relationship at the end of her 12 Days of Messy.

Dedicating a Taylor Swift song to each of her Bachelorette exes, she was criticized for dissing her ex-fiance with the tune, We Are Never Getting Back Together.

After receiving an unfollow from Bachelor in Paradise alum, Becca Kufrin, following the dedication of I Knew You Were Trouble to her boyfriend, Thomas Jacobs, Katie later admitted she regretted the posts.

Going on Instagram Live to discuss what she learned from the experience, she expressed, “What I’m learning is, I can view things in my way…like light and funny [but] there’s everyone’s own personal experience.”

Katie also explained that her declaration of the 12 Days of Messy was less of a diss to her ex, and more to show appreciation to John.

The 31-year-old added, “John is my world. John is handsome, John’s romantic, John is everything. I wanted to make a big grand gesture to show that.”

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.