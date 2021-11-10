Katie Thurston reveals her tips on how to be chosen for reality television

Katie Thurston shares her expertise about making it onto reality TV. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston has gained insider expertise regarding reality television now that she’s been on The Bachelor and starred as the leading lady of The Bachelorette.

Katie recently dropped some key tips on how to stand out and successfully land a spot on reality television. She also revealed some interesting insight into her own experience and the behind-the-scenes of The Bachelor franchise casting process.

Katie Thurston suggests social media could make or break your chances of being on the show

In Katie Thurston’s video, she explained what one needs to do to increase their chances of getting on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Her first tip was to follow @bachelorcasting on Instagram because it is a real account managed by casting producers and the account features the most updated info on what they’re looking for and how to apply. Katie also recommended interacting with the casting producers on social media so long as you come across as genuine.

Katie then went on to discuss how crucial the application process is because it is the one and only shot to make an impression and how it’s imperative to give quality answers and send the producers exactly what they want in terms of photos and links.

Katie emphasized the importance of social media as she advised The Bachelor hopefuls to list all social media on the application and make sure the accounts are all public.

A strong social media page can go a long way to casting producers so Katie shared tips on how to spruce up your social media.

Her key tips were to make sure the social media page is up to date, showcase a good variety of pics that aren’t heavily filtered or covering your face, and include photos of you doing the activities and hobbies you enjoy.

Katie also expressed that casting producers want to know that you’re a natural on camera and so it’s a good idea to have videos of yourself talking to a camera or vlogging on your page.

Overall, Katie felt the application is all about amplifying who you are and being true to your unique self. Katie’s core message was, “Highlight who you are as a person and make that shown and known”

Katie Thurston applied for Nick VIall’s season of The Bachelor

Katie stressed that “If you think you’re too old to apply, you’re not” and she interestingly revealed that she has heard talks about the next Bachelor potentially being over 30-years-old.

Considering there have been rumors of Michael Allio being named the next Bachelor after Clayton Echard’s season, Katie’s mention of an older Bachelor could be accurate because Michael Allio is in his late thirties.

Katie also told applicants not to get discouraged if they apply and don’t get called or chosen.

Katie revealed the fun fact that she actually applied for The Bachelor when Nick Viall was the lead, but she didn’t get a callback.

Five or six years later she figured she’d apply again and she did get a call back for Matt James’ season and clearly, the rest is history.

Katie’s other tips included keeping any discussions with casting producers private even at the earliest of stages. She also encouraged people to utilize any connections they may have to the show, like Andrew Spencer who is cousins with Clay Harbor.

Katie shared that it’s never too late to apply and revealed that she knows people who got a call two weeks before filming as well as people who were in the interview process for seven months before filming.

Finally, Katie advised people to manifest being on the show. She expressed that she manifested being on The Bachelor and that when you think positively it’s not a matter of if but a matter of when you’ll be on the show.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.