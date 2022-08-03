Katie Thurston poses in tiny black strapless bikini

Katie Thurston poses in bikini. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Katie Thurston has been in the Bachelor Nation spotlight quite a bit lately.

From her sudden breakup with John Hersey to her feud with Nick Viall, to speaking up on Madison Prewett’s engagement, to revealing it was John who broke it off with her and her dissing this season of The Bachelorette.

Regardless, Katie has taken some time this summer to work on herself and continue her gig as a social media influencer.

Whether she is showing off the places she has traveled to or taking photos and partying with friends, Katie seems to be doing okay.

As Katie revealed after her breakup with John, she has been having a single summer and taking the time she needs as an individual.

Recently, Katie flaunted her tanned, toned beach body as she laid out on a lounger in her bikini.

Katie Thurston poses in a tiny black bikini

While catching some rays, Katie took a short break to take a photo of herself after taking a dip in the water.

As she laid out across a padded lounger in her shades and tiny strapless thong bikini, Katie showed off her summer body to her followers.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Katie captioned the photo by saying, “Just a lazy afternoon [sunglasses and sunshine emojis] What songs should I add to my playlist?”

Bachelor Nation fans gave Katie Thurston some input on her question

The first follower to comment on Katie’s post and answer her question told her she should add, “Some Barry white [shocked face and laughing/crying face emojis].”

Two other viewers put hashtags of the people that Katie should listen to, as one stated, “@itsemoszn,” and another added a fellow Bachelor alum, Kaitlyn Bristowe song. They wrote, “If I’m Being Honest by @kaitlynbristowe.”

One other woman posted, “Victoria’s Secret by Jax [heart-faced emoji].”

Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

While a couple of other fans commented on the music question, two others commented on Katie’s beauty.

The two that gave song ideas said, “Salt of Summer by calmgrove,” and “Honestly, I’ve just been listening to Harry’s House for like a week straight.”

Two more people loved Katie’s bikini pic as they exclaimed, “spicy mami hot tamaleeee” and “Beauty.”

Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

While Katie has been through some hardships and difficult times lately with John, Bachelor Nation alums, drama, feuds, and controversy, she has seemed to persevere through it all with good friends by her side, her fan support, and working on herself as a person.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.