Katie Thurston nominated for People’s Choice Award for The Competition Contestant of 2021 — Here’s how you can vote

Katie Thurston receives an individual nomination for her role on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston’s ultimate goal was to find love and a husband on The Bachelorette. While that ended up not working out, she may still find success in achieving an award from the People’s Choice Awards.

Katie Thurston has been nominated for The Competition Contestant of 2021 thanks to her leading role on The Bachelorette Season 17.

Here’s what to know about Katie Thurston’s nomination and how you can vote for Katie in order to increase her chances of winning in the category.

Katie Thurston gets nominated alongside her ex, Matt James

Katie Thurston prided herself on being a sex-positive Bachelorette who was eager for a love story of her own.

Plenty of tears were shed on Katie’s season, especially as she said goodbye to some men who were fan-favorites.

Katie’s season ended in a rocky confrontation with frontrunner Greg Grippo and an engagement to latecomer Blake Moynes, however, Katie and Blake have recently split.

Katie’s season had triumphant highs and tearful lows and the season also could have some People’s Choice Award trophies based on how the people vote.

The Bachelorette is nominated for The Competition Show of 2021 along with Katie Thurston receiving her own individual nomination for The Competition Contestant of 2021.

Interestingly, Katie’s competition in the individual category includes Matt James who Katie dated while on The Bachelor Season 25. Matt James ended up sending Katie home towards the end of his season.

Along with Katie and Matt being nominated for The Bachelorette and The Bachelor respectively, the following reality television stars are also nominated in The Competition Contestant of 2021 category: Cody Rigsby (Dancing with The Stars), Gottmik (RuPaul’s Drag Race), JoJo (The Masked Singer), JoJo Siwa (Dancing with the Stars), Symone (RuPaul’s Drag Race), and Wiz Khalifa (The Masked Singer).

Here’s how to vote for Katie Thurston

If you want to see Katie Thurston take home this award during the People’s Choice Awards then here’s how to do it.

Go to votepca.com and search under their TV category.

Select The Competition Contestant of 2021 and click vote next to Katie Thurston’s icon that features a photo of Katie smiling.

The People’s Choice Awards allows fans to vote 25 times per day and you can do so in one full sweep. Just use the sliding scale at the bottom to indicate how many votes you’d like to cast for Katie Thurston and then select submit vote.

Once you’ve logged in either via Facebook or email, your votes for Katie will be submitted.

Then enjoy the star-studded award show on December 7 and see if the people find Katie Thurston to be the best competition contestant of 2021.

The People’s Choice Awards airs on Tuesday, December 7 at 9/8c on E! and NBC.