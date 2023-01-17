Katie Thurston poses in a restaurant while rocking a daring black look. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Bachelor Nation may need another drink after seeing Katie Thurston’s latest going-out attire.

Although she may not have had the most successful turnout from her season of The Bachelorette, Katie is making sure her fanbase is here to stay.

The former lead, 32, recently shared a photo of her posing on a luxurious couch situated in a restaurant at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel.

Katie sat with her legs crossed as she placed one finger on her temple and peered off to the side, seemingly waiting for the rest of her party to arrive.

The warm-hued shot may have been gorgeous by itself, especially with the fully-equipped bar behind her, but Katie’s outfit was surely the star of the show.

Katie’s look consisted of a black one-piece featuring a bikini-like top and large cutouts along her midsection and upper thighs.

Katie Thurston promotes Fairmont Olympic Hotel in standout outfit

Katie chose to pair the daring piece with a pair of burnt orange pumps, which corresponded with the couch she was sitting on and the bar stools behind her. The Bachelor beauty also kept her hair in loose curls and opted for a simple necklace to accessorize.

In her caption, Katie shouted out the Fairmont Olympic Hotel, which is located in the heart of Seattle. “I will never get over how stunning @fairmontolympic is 🖤,” she wrote.

She was also up for a game of “pretend” while waiting in the restaurant, telling her followers, “Now meet me in the bar and let’s pretend we’re strangers…😏.”

The Fairmont Olympic offers 450 lavish guest rooms and suites, along with upscale accommodations that make it perfect for a business trip or vacation.

And, with someone like Katie Thurston posing at the entrance of one of the hotel’s restaurant, it’s safe to call it one of Seattle’s finest.

The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston sparks dating rumors with The Circle star

Katie Thurston’s love life has been something that Bachelor Nation has kept a close eye on, especially after she got together with her former contestant John Hersey after ending things with her season’s winner Blake Moynes.

Since she and John officially called it quits in 2022, it’s been a question of whether or not Katie has sparked up a romance with anybody from inside or outside of the franchise.

While it may not be a fellow Bachelor member, Katie is rumored to be dating Nick Uhlenhuth, who hails from the third season of the hit Netflix reality series, The Circle.

The two spent New Year’s Eve together and were photographed dancing and even sharing a kiss to celebrate the occasion.

Nick even shared a photo of the two of them in an Instagram carousel, showing them clearly having a great time while busting a move on the dance floor.

However, the two have not officially confirmed a relationship. It seems that Katie may be spending the majority of her time focusing on her comedy career anyway.

Since being on The Bachelorette, she has been stepping on stage with her own original comedy act and currently has two shows coming up in Tacoma and San Diego.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.