Katie Thurston faces fears as she pursues her skydiving license 

Katie Thurston is taking skydiving to a new level. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston recently shared that she’s in the process of getting her skydiving license.

Katie’s boyfriend John Hersey has helped the former Bachelorette become more of an adrenaline junkie, and after two jumps, Katie’s looking to get even more experienced as a skydiver.

Revealing the news to her friends and followers, Katie also detailed some of the scary challenges that come with getting her skydiving license.

Katie Thurston details her experience in getting a skydiving license

Katie Thurston shared a photo of herself as she geared up to go skydiving.

Katie captioned the post, “I’m gonna be honest, jumping out of a plane as someone pursuing their license vs jumping out for fun, feels completely different. 😳 #skydive #sandiego #skydiving”

Katie was asked to elaborate on what she meant about the difference in her comment section.

Explaining what she’s found to be different about jumping for her license, Katie wrote, “there are so many things you have to pay attention to as a student and it feels scarier because you know it’s only you that gets you down safely.”

John Hersey also added that when you skydive with a license, “it’s 500x as radical.”

Another commenter congratulated Katie on getting her license, writing, “Let’s go Katie!!!! Getting my license was the best thing I’ve ever done for myself!”

Katie sought out advice from the commenter and offered up more insight into how she personally feels while in the sky. Katie asked, “any tips for breathing during the free fall? Sometimes it feels like I’m drowning lol.”

Katie also clarified to another commenter that she’s only focused on skydiving for now rather than taking on the training for tandem as well.

Katie Thurston documents her first jump with John Hersey

In February, Katie went skydiving with John for the first time in San Diego, California.

Katie documented the special experience with photos and video, including a photo of her and John before their jump.

Katie captioned the post, “Just a bunch of crazy kids getting ready to jump out of a plane.”

In another post, Katie shared a quality video of her first jump, and she clearly enjoyed her time in the sky as she’s now pursuing her license.

Katie credits John for making her an adrenaline junkie, and time will tell what daring activities the couple will partake in next.

