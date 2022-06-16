Katie Thurston explains why it ‘hurts’ to be The Bachelorette lead

Bachelor Nation star Katie Thurston opens up about the hardships of being on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Katie Thurston debuted on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

Katie then took on a leading role on The Bachelorette Season 17, where she dated several men and got engaged to ex-Blake Moynes before calling it quits after the show.

Experiencing her fair share of ups and downs as The Bachelorette, Katie recently detailed the more challenging aspects of the leading role.

Katie Thurston says being The Bachelorette is ‘work’

Katie Thurston took to her Instagram Stories and allowed her followers to ask her anything.

One fan asked, “When can u spill the tea of what it’s really like being bachelorette?”

Katie answered honestly as she shared that the experience wasn’t as easy and lighthearted as it appeared.

Katie wrote, “People always ask if it was fun. It’s not the first word that comes to mind for me. You think it’s this two month vacation flirting with the men but it’s work. You hope to spend more time with them. You hope to have more say in situations. More sleep.”

Sharing the aspects that hurt most as the bachelorette, Katie declared, “Sending people home hurts. People leaving hurts. Likes hurt. Manipulation hurts.”

Katie concluded her reply by writing, “For anyone who is an empath like myself, it’s a lot to go through and feel. I think if you were interested in only one person, maybe it would have been easier.. but that defeats the purpose.”

Katie Thurston’s hurt was often visible on The Bachelorette as she had several emotional moments throughout the season. Some of Katie’s most tearful splits included her breakups with Andrew Spencer, Connor Brennan, and Michael Allio.

Katie Thurston returns to social media after going off the grid

Katie Thurston recently took time away from social media to focus on other aspects of her life and recharge.

The Bachelorette star declared she was going off the grid, and after 30 days, she returned to announce her social media return.

Katie shared a series of photos in nature and captioned her post, “Well hello to you! I just spent the last 30 days offline in order to really focus on my friends, my family, but most importantly, myself. I enjoyed my break but I’d be kidding myself if I didn’t also miss you all! 🤍 Thank you all for your sweet messages while I was away. Finishing this week in the beautiful #pnw before heading back to San Diego. Hope life has been treating you well! 🌲.”

