Katie Thurston claps back at haters who critique her Valentine’s Day post to John Hersey

No stranger to controversy, former Bachelorette Katie Thurston is defending her relationship yet again from the haters.

What started off as a Valentine’s Day post dedicated to her new beau turned into fans sounding off when she put “love at first sight” and John Hersey in the same message.

Katie Thurston claps back at haters who critique her relationship

Katie Thurston started her post to her boyfriend John Hersey poetically, writing in the caption, “My heart danced in a way that was new.”

But It was these lines that most people had issues with, “A crowded room but felt like us two. Some talk about Cupid or love at first sight.”

One spectator wrote in the comments, “But wasn’t he on your season?? Love at first sight?”

Viewers who tuned into Katie’s season of the ABC show will remember she sent her current boyfriend home on week two and ended up engaged to Canadian native Blake Moynes.

Quite regularly interacting with her followers, Katie replied, “I truly feel like the John on tv and the John in my reality are two different people.

The Season 18 lead added, “We always talk about if he stayed longer. But I think everything happened the way it was supposed to.”

Another critic commented, “Y’all been dating for like 2 months.”

Choosing to respond with humor, the Washington native replied, “I once got engaged after 4 weeks. [Hairflip emoji]”

Blake Moynes reveals he isn’t responding to Katie Thurston’s messages

While Katie is celebrating her first Valentine’s Day loved-up with John Hersey, it’s an entirely different story for her ex-fiance, Blake.

Receiving Katie’s final rose, Blake got on one knee on the season finale of the reality TV series.

Breaking up only a few months later, it wasn’t long before Katie went public with her new relationship.

Still healing from the very public break-up, the Bachelor Nation alum opened up on his current feelings on the Almost Famous Podcast.

“I say I’m good only because it’s been time, right? Like time heals a lot of things and time just allowed you to kinda reflect and just move past kind of the mayhem that’s happened over the last bit,” Blake explained in the interview.

Revealing his ex has reached out to him, the wildlife manager added, “I just have not been in a place yet to respond to it, especially the time it all was unraveling.”

