Katie Thurston claps back after being accused of using Blake Moynes 

Katie Thurston defends herself against critics. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston found love with one of her suitors on The Bachelorette, but it wasn’t the one she got engaged to.

While Katie left her season engaged to Blake Moynes, she’s currently in a relationship with John Hersey, who she sent home in week two. Critics have remained skeptical about Katie’s relationship timeline between Blake and John.

Katie and John have had to defend their relationship continually, and recently Katie once again explained why she didn’t end up with John at the end of her season when a critic questioned her intentions with Blake Moynes.

Katie Thurston says she ‘lost the bet’ choosing Blake Moynes over John Hersey

Katie Thurston gets lots of comments and questions about her relationship with John Hersey, and she recently shared a skeptic’s comment to her Instagram stories.

Asking about John, the critic wrote, “Why didn’t you pick him when you were looking for your husband? It’s like you lied and use black [Blake]? Who [does] that? I guess you do!”

Katie clapped back at the comment, writing, “It’s like you don’t get how the show works. I met John in the real world and knew him for months. I knew Blake for maybe…24ish+ hours before we got engaged. It’s a gamble and I lost the best. It happens.”

Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

In the past, Katie has expressed being grateful that she and John were able to explore their love away from reality television and even suggested they may not have worked out had they got engaged on the show since the experience is such a pressure cooker.

Katie says she didn’t have Blake’s phone number when they got engaged

Katie has been vocal about how fast-paced and unconventional The Bachelorette process can be when it comes to finding love.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Kate revealed that she and ex-fiance Blake Moynes didn’t even have each other’s phone numbers until after getting engaged.

Katie shared that she essentially had to DM Blake for his phone number after the show because they weren’t allowed access to their phones while filming The Bachelorette.

Katie and Blake eventually concluded that they were not right for each other once they were away from the cameras. The pair seemingly hadn’t had time to build a solid foundation that could make their relationship last.

Katie seems to feel more hopeful that John Hersey is the one for her, and the pair have even teased an engagement.

Time will tell if Katie and John go the distance and become one of the few married couples within Bachelor Nation.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.