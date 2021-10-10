Katie Thurston celebrates Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin’s relationship

Katie Thurston changed her tune about notorious ex Thomas Jacobs. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 finale revealed several solid couples that are still going strong after the show and Katie Thurston has made it clear that she is happy for all of them…even her notorious ex Thomas Jacobs.

Katie Thurston has seemingly put the past behind her when it comes to her disdain for Thomas Jacobs and has changed her tune about Thomas’ sincerity now that he is dating Becca Kufrin.

Katie Thurston says Thomas Jacobs seems ‘genuinely happy’ with Becca Kufrin

Many stars within The Bachelor franchise weighed in on the historic Bachelor in Paradise finale, including Katie Thurston.

Several men from Katie’s season showed up on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 but, surprisingly, the only one to find love was Thomas Jacobs, although Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall found a loyal bromance with one another.

Before deleting her tweet that throws subtle shade at the show for being cheap, Katie Thurston wrote, “Seeing all these happy couples now, who ‘broke up’ then, makes me think the show just didn’t wanna pay for too many rings. Happy for all the couples, engaged or not, and finding love!”

While the tweet was still up, some fans questioned Katie on whether she’s also happy for Thomas since she’s made harsh accusations about Thomas in the past and brutally broke up with him during a rose ceremony on The Bachelorette Season 17.

Katie revealed that she is in fact happy for Thomas and expressed that she thinks Thomas and Becca seem genuinely happy together.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Katie has voiced her support for Thomas and Becca, who the internet has nicknamed “Thecca”.

In the past, Katie commented on Becca’s post with Thomas and admitted she’s obsessed with the adoring way Becca and Thomas look at one another.

Katie Thurston previously warned women to beware of dating Thomas

While Katie has now given her seal of approval over Thomas and Becca’s relationship, she didn’t always find Thomas to be genuine or honest in his love pursuits.

During her season of The Bachelorette, Katie learned that Thomas had an interest in becoming the next Bachelor and she called him out for his potentially deceitful smooth-talking and ulterior motives.

At an explosive rose ceremony, Katie publicly reprimanded Thomas and called him selfish as well as a liar. She concluded her remarks by telling Thomas his audition for The Bachelor was officially over and then sent him home.

When asked about Thomas later on, Katie suggested that other women should watch out and be cautious to enter a relationship with Thomas since he may not be the most transparent with his motives and often comes across as too good to be true.

However, Thomas’ stint on Bachelor in Paradise seems to have redeemed his reputation in the eyes of Katie and some BIP fans as well, and many now rooting for Thomas and Becca’s relationship to succeed.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.