Katie Thurston and John Hersey link up with Love is Blind’s Deepti and Kyle at Coachella 

Coachella brought out plenty of reality television stars, including two buzzed-about pairings from The Bachelorette and Love is Blind franchises.

Katie Thurston and John Hersey were in attendance at Coachella along with their Love is Blind friends, and breakout stars Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams.

The foursome reunited over the weekend and shared photos from their time at the music festival.

Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati look affectionate at Coachella with Katie and John

Katie Thurston took to Instagram and shared an eye-catching neon photo with her boyfriend John Hersey and Love is Blind stars Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams.

The pairs posed in front of a colorful Ferris wheel lit up under the night sky in the colorful photo.

Kyle wore a neon patterned bucket hat and white tee as he smiled and affectionately wrapped his arm around Deepti. Deepti appeared to hold Kyle’s hand as she posed for the camera in a low-cut black crop top, patterned wrap shirt, and sparkling striped bottoms.

In the photo, Kyle and Deepti’s closeness added fuel to the rumors that the pair are dating. Kyle and Deepti have been spotted out together quite a lot and teased their relationship on social media.

Despite all their outings and Kyle admitting that he wished he would have proposed to Deepti, the couple has yet to officially confirm whether they’ve placed the boyfriend/girlfriend title over their relationship.

However, they certainly appeared cuddly and comfortable with one another in the photo Katie shared. Katie captioned the post, “Life is one big @neoncarnival.”

Katie and John incorporate color into their Coachella outfits

As for Katie and John, they too looked colorful in their festival fits.

John wore a tie-dye shirt swirled with pinks, blues, and greens. He also wore a bandana and shorts that featured colorful stripes on the side.

Katie had her back to the camera as she turned with a smile, showing off her multi-color backpack and purple owl stuffed animal. Katie’s outfit included a dress with sparkling rainbow stripes, and she accessorized the look with light pink glasses and bracelets.

Katie also shared photos from the day portion of Coachella as she posed against a sunset in a colorful knit patterned dress and light blue flower hair clips. Katie and John were all smiles while on the grassy lawn at Coachella.

The 31-year-old former Bachelorette captioned the post, “Feelin like a kid this weekend.”

