Katie Maloney heads to Fiji — Will she appear on Love Island USA?

With Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix doing a remarkable job hosting Love Island USA Season 6, it was only a matter of time before another alum got involved with the dating hit.

As you’ll recall, Madix first appeared during Love Island USA Season 5 before taking over hosting duties from Sarah Hyland this season.

When Madix’s VPR co-star Katie Maloney took to Instagram to reveal she was headed to Fiji, there were naturally some questions about whether she would be taking part in the show.

NBCUniversal owns Bravo and Peacock, so the cast can switch between shows because there’s not much red tape here.

The good news is that we already know that Maloney will indeed appear on the show, but not in the way many people expected.

The Something About Her co-owner is set to appear on Love Island USA Aftersun on Saturday evening alongside Madix and spinoff host Maura Higgins.

Love Island USA Aftersun has been a lot of fun

Love Island USA Aftersun has proven to be a worthwhile spinoff this season because everyone who’s appeared has had unfiltered thoughts on the cast and the happenings inside one of the most beautiful villas on the small screen.

Adding Maloney into the mix is a good move because she’s one of Madix’s best friends.

We’re sure she has plenty of thoughts about the islanders she’ll happily share with viewers.

Madix has been fantastic as the host because she’s a reality TV veteran. She has this inane ability to ask the islanders questions that fans want the answers to.

It’s been fascinating to watch her grow as a presenter, and it should be fun to see her alongside Maloney talking about something other than VPR.

It’s amazing how far their relationship has come from their early years on VPR because I never would have thought they’d be this close all these years later.

Maloney may share an update on Vanderpump Rules season 12

Maloney may also offer an update on her future with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff, which paused production earlier this year after the less-than-stellar reaction to Season 11.

Rumors indicate that the show will be rebooted in some capacity, which may be a good idea considering how stale the drama was for years until Scandoval broke.

Either way, we can’t wait to see what happens when Maloney appears on Love Island USA Aftersun because there will be many exciting moments.

Love Island USA airs Thursdays-Tuesdays at 9/8c on Peacock.