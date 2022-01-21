Katie Maloney has VPR co-star Lala Kent’s back after GG Gharachedaghi insinuates she’s a ‘cheater’

Katie Maloney came to the defense of her Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent after Shah’s of Sunset’s GG Gharachedaghi criticized her once again. Pic credit: Bravo

Katie Maloney came to the defense of her Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent after another Bravolebrity insinuated she was a “cheater.”

Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi has been highly critical of Lala since she split from GG’s good friend Randall Emmett.

However, according to Katie, GG has no place to be talking about a situation she wasn’t present for and called the public criticism “weird.”

Katie Maloney defends Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent after GG Gharachedaghi shade

During an interview with Page Six, Katie opened up about GG’s most recent comments insinuating that Lala was a cheater.

“It’s hard when people don’t really know enough about the situation,” Katie spilled. “…You don’t really know what you’re saying here.”

Katie’s comments come after GG tweeted suggestive comments aimed at Lala’s split from Randall.

In the now-deleted tweets, GG slammed Lala, writing, “If I recall correctly u were bragging about going down on your castmate & the timeline puts u in a relationship at that time. Cheater?”

GG’s claims were referring to Lala’s one-time hookup with her Vanderpump Rules co-star Ariana Madix. However, Katie refuted those claims and stated none of the VPR cast, who were there during that time, gave the hookup two thoughts.

“We were all there in real-time for that and no one’s calling her a cheater for that,” Katie shared.

Katie also defended Lala against GG’s earlier criticism of the Give Them Lala founder for publicly addressing her split from Randall.

“That’s her choice,” Katie shot back. “She can handle this however she wants to handle it.”

She continued, “Why [is GG] publicly speaking on something that has nothing to do with [her]? It’s a little weird to me.”

GG told Lala to ‘stop complaining’ about her split from Randall Emmett

Vanderpump Rules viewers may recall GG making a brief appearance during an episode this season when she attended Lala’s celebratory bash for her Give Them Lala Beauty line.

Although they looked friendly enough during the episode, GG has clearly chosen sides during Lala and Randall’s split.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala and Randall called off their three-year engagement back in October. And although the couple was unable to make their relationship work due to allegations that Randall had been unfaithful, the former couple has remained dedicated to co-parenting their daughter, Ocean.

Since their split, Lala has continued to open up about her experiences throughout their relationship, and after revealing that she missed several “red flags,” GG questioned what took her so long.

“Just saying…Walk away and stop complaining unless you’re ready to take accountability for choosing to stay after the first ‘red flag’ because all of this press/media s**t ain’t cute when it’s about the father of your child” she wrote.

Although Lala has yet to respond to GG’s criticisms of her current situation, she has continued to open up about her past relationship and all the changes that have come with it.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.