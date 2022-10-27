Katie Flood spills Below Deck Med tea

Katie isn’t holding back on answering fan questions. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Katie Flood has spilled some tea about the show as the current season winds down.

Katie was a one-and-done with Below Deck Med appearing only on Season 6 of the show.

Despite only a one-season stint and having to fill Hannah Ferrier’s shoes, Katie became quite popular with fans.

The chief stew continues to get bombarded with questions about the show, especially since she recently worked with Malia White.

From time to time, Katie answers questions via an Instagram Q&A session so her followers can get to know her better.

That’s what she did this week but with a focus on Below Deck Mediterranean and the yachting industry.

Katie Flood talks Below Deck Med and yachting

The chief stew had some downtime the other day and asked her 120k followers to send her yachting questions that she would answer along with her head of service. One of the first questions was about provisions and if they came so close to the charter guests arriving.

Katie answered no before revealing that Below Deck is different because of the filming schedule and short charters. She admitted it’s “the only way it can work” because of everything the crew has to do to prepare for the guests.

As mentioned above, Katie just wrapped up a stint working with Malia. One of her followers wanted to know the yacht’s name, but that’s not something that Katie was willing to reveal. She did spill that Malia’s currently studying, and the boat’s in the shipyard for the winter.

There was a question that Katie happily answered, and that was her Below Deck dream team. Katie picked Kyle Viljoen for “his one liners,” Fraser Olender for “his wittiness,” Natalya Scudder for her “work ethic,” Aesha Scott because “two kiwis are better than one,” Daisy Kelliher for “her sass,” Alli Dore because “she’s adorable” and Tumi Mhlongo for “her tables.”

Would Katie Flood work with Lexi Wilson again?

Katie still gets asked a lot if she would work with Lexi Wilson again. It’s a bit surprising she gets asked that, considering how things went down between them on Season 6 of Below Deck Med.

Nonetheless, the chief stew answered the question again, making it crystal clear she would never work with Lexi again.

The rest of the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 crew remains extremely close and often share throwbacks from their time on the show. Mzi “Zee” Dempers and Courtney Veale are currently appearing on Season 7 of Below Deck Med, which is winding down soon.

