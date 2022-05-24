Katie Flood reveals her thoughts on being on Below Deck Down Under and if she will get OnlyFans

Katie Flood answered Below Deck Med fans’ questions about what her future looks like. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star Katie Flood gave interesting responses to burning questions asked by fans regarding her life. The questions asked were about the potential for viewers to see her on the hit spinoff Below Deck Down Under or the adult platform OnlyFans.

Katie gave a pointed answer about working with Captain Jason on Below Deck Down Under, and she gave a longer, more detailed reply to the question about launching an OnlyFans.

Katie was the chief stew during Season 6 of Below Deck Med and has widely been regarded as giving a good performance. She had several obstacles regarding her stewardess situation but pulled through till the end of the season with just her and Courtney Veale.

During an Instagram Q&A, Katie was asked several questions about what fans can expect from her in the future.

One person asked, “Would you ever do below deck down under?”

To which Katie replied, “YES! @captainjasonchambers is a vibe.”

Another Below Deck viewer asked, “When is the OF dropping?”

Katie replied with a video message saying, “If only you guys knew how many of these messages I like actually get. It’s kind of insane.”

She continued, “And yeah I’m not gonna lie I’ve thought about it. People make absolute bank off this app.”

Pic credit: @katiefloody/Instagram

Since Katie has not written off another appearance within the Below Deck franchise, it is possible that she could become a cast member during a future season.

Below Deck Mediterranean fans are waiting for the Season 7 announcement

The official announcement with details on Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean could happen any day now, and fans have been speculating about the cast and the drama online.

Returning cast members will include Below Deck Med figurehead Captain Sandy Yawn, Courtney Veale, and Mzi “Zee” Dempers.

Many fans enjoyed Season 6 not only because of the high level of drama but also the close-knit friendships that the remaining crew had formed by the end of the season, so there is a lot to anticipate with the new season.

Historically, viewers have gotten to look forward to spicy boatmances, workplace tensions, leadership transgressions, and unruly guests, all set in front of stunning world-class backdrops.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus.