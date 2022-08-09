Katie Conrad shares glowing maternity photos a few weeks before due date 

Katie Conrad appeared on Married at First Sight Season 10. Pic credit: Lifetime

Katie Conrad, who is now Katie Eaves, is excitedly preparing to be a mom.

Katie’s baby is due very soon.

With her baby boy fast approaching, Katie shared maternity photos documenting her growing baby bump.

Katie and her husband Brandon took some outdoor snapshots surrounded by trees and greenery.

Katie was all smiles in the photos while caressing her baby bump.

Katie also wrote a message to give fans an update on her pregnancy.

Katie Eaves glows in maternity photos

Taking to Instagram, Katie Eaves shared maternity photos with Brandon Eaves.

The couple was surrounded by forest for the overcast photos.

Brandon kept it casual in a tee and jeans, while Katie was feminine and flowy in a light-colored maternity dress with billowy sleeves.

Katie completed her look with stylish brown heels, her hair down, and of course, her baby bump.

Pic credit: @katieecon/Instagram

In some shots, Katie and Brandon posed together, while in others, Katie was solo as she smiled and placed her hands on her baby bump while standing on a path amid lush greenery.

Katie captioned the post, “We could not be more excited and ready to welcome our little guy in a few short weeks. Thank you @eregueiraphoto 📸.”

Pic credit: @katieecon/Instagram

Katie’s friends and followers took to the post’s comment section to express excitement and congratulations.

Taylor Dunklin, Katie’s friend and Married at First Sight Season 10 costar, commented with several heart-eyed emojis and wrote, “I loveeee this.”

One commenter wrote, “You are beautiful Katie!!! Miss you!”

Other comments included, “Mama,” “These are beautiful,” and “You just get more and more beautiful every day. I’m so proud of you!”

Pic credit: @katieecon/Instagram

Who is still married from Married at First Sight Season 10?

Married at First Sight Season 10 had a lot of drama and only one success story.

Katie divorced Derek after the two said yes on Decision Day.

Mindy and Zach struggled to ever find a connection and parted ways before Decision Day arrived.

Meka and Michael chose to divorce on Decision Day after Meka caught Michael in several lies.

Taylor and Brandon had an explosive relationship that led to many arguments. The pair not only chose to split on Decision Day but also filed restraining orders against one another.

Fortunately, MAFS Season 10 couple Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd stayed together and have remained married currently. The couple expanded their family with a baby boy in November last year.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.