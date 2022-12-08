Kathy Hilton and Crystal Kung Minkoff all smiles in leggy minidresses for girls’ night with Sutton Stracke

Kathy Hilton enjoys a night out after the People’s Choice Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, minus Garcelle Beauvais, spent time together at the People’s Choice Awards last night.

However, the party didn’t end there — at least not for Kathy Hilton, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

After the event, the trio wasn’t ready to go home, so they made their way to Craig’s in West Hollywood, and the paparazzi caught them still clad in their stylish outfits.

Kathy and Crystal were all smiles in their mini dresses outside the popular restaurant, seemingly hungry after the eventful night.

The Hilton family matriarch stood out in a purple mini with cape sleeves courtesy of Valentino.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Cady Couture dress retails for $4000, and Kathy added a metallic bag from Valentino and purple sequined platform heels to complete the ensemble.

She accessorized the outfit with a large ring and diamond hoop earrings and had her blonde hair worn with layered pieces framing her face.

Kathy Hilton and Crystal Kung Minkoff in West Hollywood. Pic credit: affinitypicture/BACKGRID

Crystal Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, and Kathy Hilton enjoy late-night dinner

Crystal was just as stylish in her outfit as she walked close to Kathy during their night out.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opted for a peach mini dress with long bell sleeves covered in silver sequins. She paired the outfit with shimmery silver heels and a furry peach handbag.

The pair were joined by castmate Sutton Stracke, who opted for an elegant ensemble for the awards show — a long black dress with a draped neckline and a high slit. She added a pop of color with red heels and red lipstick and wore her blonde hair sleek and parted to the side.

Sutton accessorized the dress with a pair of sparkly earrings and a sparkly silver clutch.

RHOBH star Sutton Stracke. Pic credit: affinitypicture/BACKGRID

Kathy and Paris Hilton are giving back

Kathy Hilton recently added a link to her Instagram bio, and it’s all in support of her daughter, Paris Hilton.

The link takes you to a separate page titled “Paris Hilton’s #Sliving Giveaway!”

Kathy, shared more details on her page last month and explained that the idea came about after her project with the organization, A Sense of Home.

“Happy #GivingTuesday! I had the honor of creating a home for a foster youth through the nonprofit @asenseofhomeorg,” wrote the RHOBH star. “It was such an inspiring day seeing Jamie’s dream home come to life! 💖 @parishilton wants you to have the same experience over the holidays.”

She noted that people could sign up to win furniture and items from Paris’s kitchen line.

“For every 10 people that sign up, she will donate $1 to the nonprofit A Sense of Home! I have added the link to sign up in my bio! #Givingback,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.