Kathryn Dennis stuns in white crop top and tight white pants as she and kids say their ‘goodbyes’

Kathryn Dennis is a vision in all-white as she says her “goodbyes” to her kids. Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

Kathryn Dennis is working with what she has regarding her two children, Kensie and Saint.

The Southern Charm star has battled her ex, Thomas Ravenel, for custody of her children for years. Kathryn gets weekend visits with her kids as he has moved over 100 miles away from Charleston.

She shared a few photos of herself in an all-white outfit while posing with her children. Kathryn appeared happy in the photos, smiling as she gazed lovingly at her daughter and son.

Kathryn Dennis rocks an all-white outfit

Fashion is a part of Kathryn Dennis’ life. The reality TV star often wears things to get followers talking, and the white crop top with tight white pants fits that bill perfectly.

Kathryn is with her two children in the photos she shared, presumably ahead of their return to their father’s care.

She captioned her post, “Out with the cold, in with the woo 💨🌷 This was right before we said our goodbyes so we did our best ✨Happy May Day & here’s to spring 🌻”

Kathryn Dennis custody timeline

Saying goodbye to her children likely doesn’t get any easier for Kathryn Dennis. The Southern Charm redhead has battled with Thomas Ravenel since they split for good in 2016.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Their relationship and the subsequent split were chronicled on the Bravo show, and it wasn’t pretty. Kathryn lost custody of her two children after battling substance abuse. After working on her sobriety, news broke that she would be co-parenting with Thomas as a 50-50 custody arrangement was granted in 2018.

The next blow came when Thomas Ravenel was arrested for an incident involving the children’s nanny in 2015. This was also when Bravo announced that he would not return to Southern Charm. Based on that incident, Kathryn filed for sole custody, but the judge decided the two could remain parenting at their 50-50 agreement.

In 2021, Kathryn Dennis lost temporary custody again. The reasons behind the move weren’t made public, and it was confirmed that details would not be released. That was when her visitation went to weekends, and it looks like that is where things remain currently.

Kathryn Dennis shares some of the moments she spends with her children on social media. Kensie is her twin, and she proved that by sharing the makeup photos. While gearing up to say goodbye to her kids, sharing an inside look at her life can’t be easy for the Southern Charm star.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.