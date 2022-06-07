Kathryn Dennis shows off Gucci in body-hugging black spandex

Kathryn Dennis stunned in body-hugging black spandex. Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis showed off her dog, Gucci, while also putting her body on display in tight black spandex.

The reality TV star is currently moving into her new home, so her posts have been sporadic over the last several days.

Kathryn is gearing up for Season 8 of Southern Charm to debut later this month, and she is showing off all the progress she has made during the off-season.

Kathryn Dennis poses with Gucci as she shows off her assets

It’s been a wild ride for Kathryn Dennis over seven seasons on Southern Charm. Her hair and style have changed so much, but now, it looks like she knows what works for her, and showing off her assets is right up her alley.

In a new Instagram post, Kathryn showed off her adorable pooch, Gucci, and body in one clever shot.

She wrote, “Doesn’t look at the camera just like my other 2 😅 unless I’m behind it being stage mom..then it’s on like donkey Kong 🪄🪄”

Kathryn clearly knew what she was doing as she posed, leaning against a railing while covering one shoulder with her jacket and placing Gucci in her other arm. She donned a black body-hugging outfit, showing off all of her curves.

With her hair parted down the middle and sunglasses covering her eyes, the Southern Charm beauty effortlessly pulled the look together.

What can viewers expect from Kathryn Dennis in Season 8 of Southern Charm?

Southern Charm Season 8 wrapped filming back in December. A lot has changed for the gorgeous redhead since then, though.

The new season will feature her relationship with Chleb Ravenell, but the two have since split. They broke up last fall while filming was still happening, which may be part of her storyline.

So much has changed since Kathryn Dennis debuted on Season 1 of the show, including the cast she films with. Wile Shep Rose is still along for the ride, people like Cameran Eubanks and Thomas Ravenel are long-gone.

Kathryn’s relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Ravenel, likely won’t be discussed. She no longer has custody of the two kids they share, and when she does have them, they aren’t allowed to be on camera. Kathryn shares photos of Kensie and Saint, and her daughter is her twin through and through.

Viewers will have to tune in to see what’s been keeping Kathryn Dennis busy.

Southern Charm Season 8 airs Thursday, June 23 at 9/8c on Bravo.