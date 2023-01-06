Kathryn Dennis is pretty in pink. Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

Kathryn Dennis is optimistic as she delves into 2023.

The Southern Charm star got dolled up in pink and shared a positive outlook as she moved into embracing change in the new year.

Clad in a pink fur coat and a busty dress, Kathryn looked like a movie star as she posed for the shot.

With a clean slate in front of her, it’s likely the red-haired beauty has plans for what is to come.

2022 wasn’t the best for Kathryn, as she lost custody of her children to her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Ravenel, and has been fighting to see them more than supervised visits two weekends a month.

Kathryn captioned the share, “I don’t know about you but I’m feeling 2023 ~ my New Year’s resolution is to have more hope and channel my grace.”

Kathryn Dennis is a fashionista in her own right

As a part of the Charleston crowd, Kathryn Dennis joined the show as a young adult. She was into the bar scene and had an interesting sense of fashion.

However, that changed once the show went on, though some of her reunion outfits have left much to be desired.

Kathryn has been dabbling in modeling again and shared some shots with her followers on Instagram.

Southern Charm viewers saw her attempt to get back into the modeling business and bring Kensie in too.

A lot has happened since Kathryn Dennis joined the show in Season 1, and now that she’s entered her 30s, her priorities seem to have shifted to be more on her children and their happiness.

Kathryn Dennis is an Amazon contributor

Following in the footsteps of her Southern Charm co-star Madison LeCroy, Kathryn Dennis has joined Amazon as a contributor.

This is something that Madison loves, and it is possible she talked Kathryn into doing it as well. The women have a digital storefront with their favorites; each purchase from their unique links gets them a percentage of the sale.

Kathryn used to be tied to Gwynn’s, which was heavily featured on Southern Charm. Her relationship with the clothing store was severed after controversial remarks she made. It caused severe backlash for the redhead, and she has had to build things back slowly.

For now, Amazon is her only gig, as much of her focus revolves around getting her children back.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.