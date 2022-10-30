Kathryn Dennis looked amazing in her busty Halloween costume. Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

Kathryn Dennis celebrates spooky season with a corset-like costume and stockings.

The Southern Charm star hung out with her costars Olivia Flowers and Taylor Ann Green, who wore similar costumes and showed off their toned bodies too.

Their friendship has grown since filming Season 8 last year. Olivia was the new girl, and Taylor Ann joined full-time after being shown as Shep Rose’s girlfriend in previous episodes.

It’s been sporadic for Kathryn to post on social media, so her carousel share was a treat for her almost one million followers.

In the post’s caption, the fiery redhead took a jab at Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy for a comment he made while at BravoCon. Since the stars of both shows were a part of a special Watch What Happens Live show taped there, the tea about what James said was spilled. He commented about the girls on the Southern Charm cast not being good-looking, which led to a clap back from Kathryn.

She wrote, “Goth for the first time since 7th grade. More importantly the 3 of us are single at the same time, for the first time 😈 eat your heart out @itsjameskennedy”

Kathryn Dennis rocks ‘Goth’ look for Halloween celebration

During Halloween weekend, Kathryn Dennis and her Southern Charm costars spent time at The Alley, which was geotagged in her Instagram share.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The ladies dressed up for their night out, with Kathryn stealing the show with her busty corset look. Taylor Ann Green wore a sheer bodysuit where her undies were visible. Olivia Flowers chose a sexy devil costume, where she showed off her toned legs and wore knee-high boots.

The night could be interesting for the reality star trio as they are all single. Kathryn’s relationship with Chleb Ravenell ended while filming the show, and Taylor Ann and Shep split just weeks before the reunion. Olivia and Austen Kroll were never official but flirted back and forth for months.

Kathryn Dennis has an Amazon shop

Like many other reality TV stars, Kathryn Dennis has an Amazon affiliate shop. There, she posts her favorite brands and products, earning a commission for the sales she brings in because of her endorsements.

This is something that fellow Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy does too. The blonde does a lot with the company, and she may have shown Kathryn some of the ropes to get it to be a successful endeavor.

Kathryn had several brands she worked with in the past. However, due to her 2020 scandal, she was dropped by several of them.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.