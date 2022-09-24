Kathryn Dennis spent time with Gucci in a busty tank top. Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

Kathryn Dennis is back and posting on social media.

The Southern Charm star showed off several shots of her dog, Gucci, and one of herself in what appeared to be workout attire.

It’s been a while since Kathryn shared anything new on Instagram. Her last post was from the Southern Charm Friendsgiving episode three weeks ago.

She typically is very active, so catching her Instagram Stories was a bonus.

As she walked her dog, Gucci, the stunning redhead appeared to be wearing a tank top and leggings, perhaps workout attire.

The reality TV star was starting off the weekend with positive vibes.

Kathryn Dennis wears busty tank top for walk with Gucci

On her Instagram Stories, Kathryn Dennis showed off her time with her dog, Gucci.

She donned a spaghetti strap tank top that revealed her bust. Kathryn filmed from a higher angle as she spoke on her Story. It was pale pink with a design on it. Although it fits like a sports bra, it was more like a tank top with how the straps were placed.

Crouching down to share Gucci was also part of the process, only slightly revealing her outfit.

Where has Kathryn Dennis been?

Kathryn Dennis has been missing from Southern Charm episodes, and she has been on social media way less than usual.

There has been some talk about the custody issues with her kids, as Thomas Ravenel threw shade at his baby mama not long ago. The redhead opened up about the battle and how losing custody of her children has affected her life.

Initially, it was unclear whether the public would learn why Kathryn lost custody of her children to Thomas. Still, she spoke out about it, revealing she was only seeing them every other weekend and only supervised.

Her disappearance on Southern Charm was due to her parenting time, as it was mentioned that she had her children and couldn’t attend the cast trip. Kathryn did attend the Girls’ Night Out with the rest of the women on the cast and even got along with Naomie Olindo for the evening.

The Southern Charm reunion was filmed recently, and Madison LeCroy revealed she felt good after leaving. It will be interesting to see how Kathryn fared among the cast and what questions Andy Cohen had for her.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.