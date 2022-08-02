Kathryn Dennis goes braless for a sultry look

Kathryn Dennis tried out a braless sultry look. Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

Kathryn Dennis took a brief social media hiatus through July, but the fiery redhead is back and showing off her sultry side.

The Southern Charm star often shows off her sexy looks on social media, including modeling shoots and swimsuits.

This time, Kathryn shared a single shot as she posed with her arms up and let the focus stay on her tight red bandeau.

During Season 8 of Southern Charm, Kathryn was back and forth with Chleb Ravenell, but she is no longer with him.

Where she stands romantically remains unclear, but she has teased “catching feelings” recently.

Switching up her look is something Kathryn is into. However, she is back to her red hair for now.

Kathryn Dennis braless in tight red bandeau

After dipping out of Instagram after the Fourth of July, Kathryn Dennis returned with a sultry photo.

She has shown off her assets on social media with various poses and outfits. From a cutout to a barely-there dress, Kathryn knows how to get her followers talking.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This time, though, the tight red bandeau didn’t just get compliments. It came with plenty of criticisms too.

One commenter said, “I still think that you should be an actress and being in the movies or doing something more than just Southern charm aside from that and it’s just my opinion I really think you’re starting to change your looks. You’ve always been so beautiful. You dont need to keep changing your looks.”

Another said, “Way too sultry for a woman in a custody battle. Ravenal’s atty will be ruthless!”

Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

Kathryn Dennis talks losing her children to Thomas Ravenel

Kathryn Dennis opened up about why she lost custody of her kids.

Thomas Ravenel completely blindsided her; now, she only sees them every other weekend. Despite the challenges, Kathryn makes sure she makes the most of her time with Kensie and Saint.

The Southern Charm star revealed that her male costars have been supportive as she goes through this with Thomas. However, she did call out Cameran Eubanks for not being there to guide her when she saw she was struggling as a young girl.

Despite all of that. Kathryn is moving forward with her life and pushing on for her children. She is still fighting for them but can’t talk about what is happening while filming or have the kids present when she does film.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.