Katherine McPhee’s stepdaughters weigh in on bikini photo controversy

When David Foster posted a photo of his wife Katharine McPhee in a bikini and complimented her post-baby form, it caused a lot of backlash.

Many fans felt that David was treating his wife like a trophy and others believed he was body shaming people who didn’t get back into great shape quickly after having a baby.

Katharine fired back by defending her husband with a “sorry not sorry” response and now David Foster’s daughters are coming to their parents’ defense as well.

Katharine McPhee’s stepdaughters defend bikini photos

Katharine McPhee is 37-years-old and her husband David Foster is 72.

This has created an unconventional situation where McPhee’s stepdaughter Erin is actually two years older than her stepmother.

She has recently stepped up and told fans to stop shaming her mother for her figure.

“If I can accept my stepmom looking like this, you certainly should be able to,” Erin wrote in an Instagram comment on Thursday, December 30.

“The photo wasn’t altered or filtered and she’s had no surgery. You can’t shame someone for feeling cute after a baby whether she’s sharing stretch marks or a six pack. Let her live.”

This came after several comments on the original photo accused David of misogamy for being proud of his wife’s figure and complimenting her. The entire comment section broke down into people fighting over whether or not David had a right to post a photo of his wife.

Katharine said she approved of it and that really is all that matters.

David’s second daughter, 40-year-old Sara Foster also lashed out at people body shaming Katharine for getting back into shape after she had her baby. Sara pointed out the hypocrisy in praising one group of women’s post-baby photos and then shaming Katharine for hers.

“If you had of had cellulite and stretch marks in the photo and the caption was exactly the same we would all be celebrating his post. But you don’t and that’s not allowed to be celebrated,” Sara said.

“Also, you had a baby almost a year ago, not yesterday. You have been working your ass off in the gym. Let’s complain about women and husbands who post 3-week postpartum pics with their full-body lipo, filters and altering apps that make us all feel like s—t. People are crazy.”

Katharine McPhee blasts fans who don’t like her bikini photo

Most of the fans who insulted David Foster posting the photo of Katharine were using her as a mode to deliver their own opinions on body shaming rather than for what the photo was even meant to be.

Katharine realized that.

“OK the press around my husband’s photo he posted of me is so dumb… so I hope this photo helps lol 🙄 I’m sorry but we are not sorry,” McPhee wrote in an Instagram post.

“And for all of you who can’t deal with it maybe this helps. I’ve struggled with weight my whole 20s and 30. I’ve gone up and down 10 times over. Does that make you feel better? There is nothing wrong with that,” Katharine wrote.

She also mentioned that she lost the baby weight without dieting and it was all natural, with no pressure on her to lose it.

“I cannot with this overly sensitive society right now,” she finished. “But as Taylor Swift said haters gonna hate 🤣 byyeeee.”

American Idol will return to ABC on February 27, 2022.