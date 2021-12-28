Katharine McPhee rocks a black bikini and her husband David Foster loves it

David Foster and Katharine McPhee. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Katharine McPhee has an untraditional marriage with her husband David Foster, and they don’t care what anyone else thinks.

McPhee, 37, made her name with her amazing season on American Idol. She didn’t win that season, but she impressed many people, including music producer David Foster, 72.

Following her appearance on the show, McPhee married Foster in 2019.

This was Foster’s fourth marriage, and despite the 35-year age difference, they have been happily married for the last two years. The couple even recently appeared on The Masked Singer as Banana Split.

David Foster posted a recent photo of Katharine on Instagram and let fans know that he still finds her very attractive.

Katharine McPhee rocks black bikini

David Foster posted the photo of Katharine McPhee sitting on the grass in a tiny black bikini.

In the caption, he wrote, “what baby!”

The photo is impressive since McPhee just had a baby with David Foster. Just under two years after the couple got married, McPhee had a baby boy, Rennie.

The baby was born 10 months ago, and Katharine has perfect abs once again.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are living their best life

It was shocking when Katharine McPhee and David Foster showed up on The Masked Singer as Banana Split.

Even panelist Robin Thicke was taken by surprise, and he has called David Foster “Uncle Dave” since he was a boy.

“We are not a conventional relationship. There can be lots of quick judgments about me and him together,” Katharine said of taking the role of Banana Split with David Foster.

“And we just thought, ‘Wow, this is such a cool opportunity to present ourselves.’ We just truly love each other, and it’s best not to judge people, right?”

Katharine also said that the experience on The Masked Singer was similar to that from American Idol.

“Sitting backstage in these glittery costumes with the headpiece off, and you’ve got these black curtains all drawn, you can hear people warming up — I felt like I was in the circus,” McPhee said.

“Specifically what it reminded me of was the difficulty of song choice,” she continued. “It really reminded me like, oh my gosh, the struggle and the constant battle of, ‘Okay, you made it past the next round, now what song are you gonna do?’”

The Masked Singer is on hiatus. The reality show should return in 2022. American Idol is also on hiatus. It will return to ABC on February 27, 2022.