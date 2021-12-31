Katharine McPhee responds to haters with a hot red swimsuit at the beach

Katharine McPhee and David Foster. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/S_bukley

Katharine McPhee already responded to haters who tried to shame her husband David Foster for sharing a bikini pic of the former American Idol star on Instagram.

After telling the trolls she was “sorry not sorry” about showing off her toned body, she took it one step further.

Katharine took her new one-piece swimsuit to the beach for a dip in the water and was all smiles as photos of her trip showed up online.

Katharine McPhee sports new swimsuit at beach

Katharine McPhee took to the beach with her husband David Foster on Wednesday in a new red swimsuit.

Fans who follow Katharine on Instagram will recognize the swimsuit.

It is the same one she wore when she clapped back at trolls who were shaming her husband for daring to show how much he admires his wife online.

In the original Instagram post, Katharine said the comments about her husband posting a pic of her were “dumb” and she questioned people who “can’t deal with it.”

The original photo by David Foster showed his wife in a little bikini with the caption, “what baby?”

This caused people to lash out at him because they took it personally and felt it was a sign that all women should get back in shape this quick.

However, as Katharine mentioned in her post, that was mostly people reflecting a post about her onto themselves.

As she showed with the beach trip, Katharine isn’t going to hide her body just to make other people feel better about themselves.

Katharine and David have always faced public scrutiny

Katharine McPhee and David Foster appeared on The Masked Singer this past season and said that they wanted to prove that they were above the trolls who insulted their marriage.

“We are not a conventional relationship. There can be lots of quick judgments about me and him together,” Katharine said of taking the role of Banana Split with David Foster.

“And we just thought, ‘Wow, this is such a cool opportunity to present ourselves.’ We just truly love each other, and it’s best not to judge people, right?”

Just weeks after saying people shouldn’t judge others, people flooded the comments of the photos her husband posted with terrible insults.

“Why is she with an old wrinkly man who is as old as her grandfather,” one person posted, showing the hate and envy that they face in their relationship every day.

As she showed with the new red swimsuit photos, Katharine McPhee doesn’t seem to care what trolls have to say about her and the man she loves.

