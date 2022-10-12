Kate Sisk in plunging lingerie opens up about accepting her body

Married at First Sight Season 8 star Kate Sisk reminds fans that all bodies are beautiful. Pic credit: @katesisk1/Instagram

Kate Sisk got vulnerable while wowing in curve-hugging lingerie.

MAFS viewers will recall Kate first appeared on Married at First Sight Season 8.

Kate was matched with Luke Cuccurullo, and their marriage was tumultuous from beginning to end.

Luke wasn’t attracted to Kate and often nitpicked and manipulated her into keeping their issues hidden from the experts.

Kate and Luke chose to divorce, and since the show, Kate has embraced her body, beauty, and confidence through her own lingerie brand Hidden Intimates.

In Kate’s recent post, she admitted that she didn’t always love her body but has now learned to love all parts of herself.

Kate Sisk declares she’s done hating her body

Kate Sisk took to Instagram to share several photos in a color-blocked lingerie set.

The ensemble included a bra with cut-outs, a plunging neckline, and patches of pink, green, and blue with rustic orange trim. The strappy bottoms were in a similar pattern.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kate posed among greenery as she modeled the lingerie from different angles with her blonde hair resting over her shoulder.

She geo-tagged the post in the Wildly Native Flower Farm.

Kate quoted singer Jax in her caption, writing, “I wish somebody would have told me when I was younger, that all bodies aren’t the same – @jax.”

Opening up in her caption, Kate shared, “I never thought I’d model lingerie. I HATED my body growing up. I’m done with that. We are done with that ladies!!!”

Kate concluded the caption, “Fat, skinny, stretch marks, hair, scars, acne – are all NORMAL. Our bodies are beautiful and I am so happy we are learning to love them.”

Kate Sisk’s post receives positive reactions

Kate’s followers and fellow MAFS stars reacted to the post with encouragement.

Married at First Sight Season 12 star Clara Berghaus wrote, “absolute BABE.”

Another follower gushed over how extremely beautiful Kate is, calling her “the prettiest woman” to be on Married at First Sight and perfect just as she is.

One commenter agreed with Kate’s perspective on all bodies being beautiful. Another fan praised Kate, declaring her to be “so damn fierce.”

Pic credit: @katesisk1/Instagram

Kate has come a long way since appearing on Married at First Sight, and fans are thrilled to see her thriving and embracing her beauty.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.